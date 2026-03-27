Trane Technologies: The Key to a Long Lifecycle: How Doug Burds Drives Circularity in HVAC

After 30 years at Trane Technologies, Doug Burds helps customers rethink replacement. Through renewal, remanufacturing and proactive service, he extends equipment life and drives circular impact across North America.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Doug Burds is the program manager teams call when they're stumped. "I've been around so dang long that the teams I support reach out just to say, 'I know you may not be the right person, but I know you'll know who'll know this.'"

They're right.

After three decades at Trane Technologies, Doug has become one of the company's go-to experts for extending the life of HVAC systems, a practical form of circularity that keeps valuable equipment working longer instead of replacing it outright.

His expertise has also made him a trusted resource across the company. Today, he supports 150 commercial sales offices and roughly 700 service salespeople across North America, drawing on decades of accumulated knowledge to help teams find the right solutions for their customers.

Finding a home in the service business

Doug didn't set out to become the person everyone calls for answers. After studying industrial technology at the University of Northern Iowa, Doug began his career designing refrigerated semi-trailers at one of the industry's leading manufacturers. He later moved to another technology and engineering company before joining Trane Technologies.

"I wasn't looking for another job," Doug recalls. "But a recruiter called and said Trane was looking for product managers. I knew it was a good company, and I grew up just down the river from La Crosse. So, I said, let's take a look."

Three decades later, Doug has built his career in the service side of the business, where he feels most connected to the work. "I love the people in the service business," he says. "You get the technicians and account managers, and you're dealing directly with the customers using our equipment. That's where I feel most comfortable."

It's also where the work is constantly evolving. "What I love most about my job is I never know what an account manager is going to call and request. They'll say, 'Hey Doug, my customer has this situation - what can we offer them?' It's different every single time, even though the purpose is the same."

"It could be a $10,000 project or a $1.5 million one. My job is to help our sales teams figure out what makes sense for the customer."

Rethinking replacement

In the past, the default was generally replacement. "But it's not like that anymore," Doug says. "That way of thinking has become unsustainable from a price and environmental standpoint."

In recent years, Doug has seen a noticeable shift in customer mindset. Today, much of his work focuses on helping customers extend the life of existing equipment. "We have a lot of customers who are choosing to keep what they have. Sometimes it's a dollar decision, but increasingly it's a sustainability decision."

This attitude shift has changed the role Doug plays. Today, his job is less about suggesting a single solution and more about helping teams navigate available options. "I'll say 'maybe we can replace a few of these units, but with the others, we can change out the compressors, keep the existing unit and put in new controls to have the chiller run more efficiently."

Renewal through circularity

Prolonging equipment life generally involves more frequent servicing. "It's like your car. If you don't want it breaking down in a snowstorm, you'll need to proactively decrease the likelihood of that happening by replacing the parts that need replacing."

Being pre-emptive is what Trane's R'newal program is all about. Designed to restore aging HVAC equipment like chillers and self-contained units, the program allows customers to keep the foundation of the equipment intact while high-value components continue circulating.

"A big part of our R'newal program is about proactive service," Doug explains. "We keep that same piece of equipment in place. We replace the wear items - the gaskets, the bearings, the O-rings - modernize what needs modernizing and keep it running." So, instead of an entire unit heading to the scrap yard, it stays in service longer. This approach, Doug says, can increase the lifespan of a customer's equipment for at least an extra 10 years.

"We worked on a chiller in San Francisco last year that was manufactured in 1967. We put a new, a retrofit control panel on it and it's still operating."

Thirty years and counting

In a company focused on keeping valuable assets in play, its people are no exception. "I never thought I'd be here for 30 years," Doug says, "But it's not that unusual within Trane Technologies. There's a guy on my team, Bob, who I've worked with for 27 years. He's retiring in June, and he's been with the company for 45 years."

When asked why he thinks so many people stay, he believes it all comes down to core values and authenticity. "It's just a good company to its core."

"When it comes to sustainability, Trane Technologies is actually walking the walk. A lot of companies talk about it, but you'd be hard pressed to see them follow through. But Trane Technologies does. It always has."

For Doug, that commitment doesn't stop when the workday ends. "Everything that we do in our jobs has sustainability built in," he says. "Every new product and every customer interaction has sustainability at the center. It carries over from your job into your daily life. It makes you see things differently."

That perspective shapes how he thinks about equipment lifecycles, waste and resource use. Instead of seeing aging systems as something to discard, Doug naturally looks for ways to extend their value. That consistency shows up everywhere in the company - from the Gigaton Challenge to circularity initiatives to the everyday culture of collaboration. "There's so much talent and experience in this company," Doug says. "You can always find someone ready to help you."

Don't wait. Jump in

After so many years at Trane Technologies, Doug has seen how institutional knowledge compounds. Experience builds on experience, relationships deepen and networks strengthen. But Doug doesn't romanticize this longevity. "30 years goes by so quick," he says. That's why he encourages younger employees not to hesitate. "Don't be afraid to take a chance," he says. "Just jump out and do it. Don't wait. Explore all the different things Trane Technologies has to offer."

Doug has taken advantage of many of those opportunities himself over the years. He completed every product management training course and participated in countless customer and sales-focused classes, experiences that helped him better understand how different parts of the business connect. "It's good training, and it helps you see what's happening across the company," he says. "There's so much to do here. Why wouldn't you grab the chance to do something different?"

The future is ours to create. - Explore careers that make an impact at Trane Technologies

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SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-key-to-a-long-lifecycle-how-doug-burds-drives-circularity-in-hvac-1152626