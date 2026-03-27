The European Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating an unnamed solar company after it breached conditions of a public tender for the co-financing of small solar plants. The office says house searches were carried out this week by Slovenian police, leading to the seizure of documents, electronic data and devices.The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana is leading an investigation into attempted fraud involving EU public funds for solar power plants. According to a statement published by EPPO, the investigation surrounds irregularities in a public ...

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