Huawei Digital Power: Huawei's 6th Global Installer Summit: Gathering the Best Installers to Embrace Renewable Energy Opportunities in the AI Era

Jack Tong introduced Huawei's One-Fits-All solutions for residential and C&I scenarios, featuring proactive safety, premium quality, higher profitability, and all-scenario adaptability to support green transformation.

Simon Sun, President of the Smart PV Management System Business at Huawei Digital Power, shared insights on the FusionSolar AI agent, explaining how AI can boost productivity and lower O&M costs.

The FusionSolar expert team analyzed the core value of Huawei's One-Fits-All solutions, sharing professional insights to help global installers deepen understanding and enhance capabilities. The residential and C&I marketing director introduced the installer marketing guide and reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to collaboration with partners.

The Best Installer Contest was a summit highlight, with eight global representatives sharing real-world cases and competing on site to showcase practical expertise and innovative models. The installer plaque and awards ceremonies honored outstanding teams and individuals, further inspiring professional growth and recognition within the installer community.

As AI and energy technologies converge, the industry enters a new phase of intelligent, high-quality growth. Huawei addresses challenges with certainty, viewing installers as core partners and strengthening global collaboration through innovation, capability enablement, and ecosystem development.

Learn more about the summit at Huawei Digital Power's official website: https://digitalpower.huawei.com/en/news/fusionsolar/6th-global-installer-summit

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