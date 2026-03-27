EQS-News: Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

CardioDialysisTM, a Next-Generation Technology to Reduce Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events



27.03.2026 / 15:17 CET/CEST

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SAN DIEGO, CA - March 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sigyn" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SIGY), developer of CardioDialysisTM, a medical device that enables continuous broad-spectrum clearance of inflammatory and pathogenic molecules from the bloodstream, today released the following note authored by CEO and inventor, Jim Joyce. The note is entitled: "CardioDialysisTM, a Next-Generation Technology to Reduce Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events." Dear Readers, Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. The primary objective of therapies is to reduce the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). The leading class of drugs to treat cardiovascular disease are LDL-C reducing statins, which reduce MACE by approximately 25%. However, Lipoprotein Apheresis devices that filter LDL-C and Lipoprotein(a) from the bloodstream, can reduce the incidence of MACE by 75-95% (American Heart Association). While lipoprotein apheresis technologies have demonstrated a greater impact in reducing heart attacks, strokes, and other major adverse cardiovascular events, their widespread adoption has been constrained by complex, multi-component designs that lack a global delivery infrastructure to support deployment. CardioDialysis overcomes these limitations. In the field of subtractive medicine, CardioDialysis is the first technology to fully integrate plasma separation and therapeutic adsorption within a single device, which can be deployed on dialysis machines already located in hospitals and clinics. Mechanistically, CardioDialysis enables continuous broad-spectrum clearance of both inflammatory and pathogenic molecules from the entire bloodstream. To provide some perspective, consider that the Kaneka LIPOSORBER is an FDA-approved lipoprotein apheresis procedure with approximately 600,000 treatments administered to more than 6,000 patients worldwide. The LIPOSORBER procedure is comprised of a plasma separation column, two LIPOSORBER cartridges, custom blood tubing sets, a blood warmer, multiple bags of replacement fluids, multiple bags of regeneration fluids, four waste bags, plus a blood pump, plasma pump, perfusion pump and a replacement fluid pump. Based on set-up complexity, access to LIPOSORBER treatment is limited to fewer than 60 specialized apheresis centers in the United States. Whereas CardioDialysis is a fully integrated single-component device that is deployable on dialysis machines already located in more than 5,000 hospitals and 7,500 dialysis clinics in the United State alone. As compared to the LIPOSORBER, CardioDialysis addresses a broader range of cardiovascular disease targets, it processes the bloodstream with greater efficiency, and it does not require replacement fluids, additional pumps or other auxiliary components. As referenced at the outset of my communication, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. When considering that 15-20% of major adverse cardiovascular events result in death, the successful clinical advancement of CardioDialysis could save thousands lives each year. Thank you for reading my note. Sincerely, Jim About Sigyn Therapeutics Sigyn Therapeutics is the developer of CardioDialysis, a next-generation blood purification technology that enables continuous broad-spectrum clearance of inflammatory and pathogenic molecules from the bloodstream. Within the emerging field of subtractive medicine, CardioDialysis is the first therapy to integrate plasma separation and therapeutic adsorption within a single device. Based on mechanism, therapeutic opportunities include sepsis, life-threatening viral infections, neuroinflammatory disorders, and cardiovascular disease. In the treatment of cardiovascular disease. CardioDialysis aims to reduce the circulating presence of inflammatory mediators that fuel cardiovascular disease progression while simultaneously lowing levels of cholesterol-transporting lipoproteins that contribute to heart attacks, strokes, and other Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE). Thus, overcoming the inherent limitations of single-target drugs. The Company's development pipeline is comprised of ImmunePrep to optimize the delivery of immunotherapeutic antibodies to treat cancer; ChemoPrep to enhance the targeted delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce the toxicity of chemotherapy. To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com CONTACT: Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.

Jim Joyce

Inventor CEO

Email: jj@SigynTherapeutics.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sigyn") that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.





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