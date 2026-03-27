This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Irene Mihai, Policy Director at the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA). She says her personal experiences show how mentorship, collaboration, and inclusive workplace practices are essential for attracting and retaining talent while empowering the next generation to contribute to a sustainable future.The solar and broader renewable energy industry stands at a unique intersection of rapid technological advancement and societal transformation. As one of the fastest-growing energy technologies globally, solar spans a wide range of disciplines, ...

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