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ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute Issues Quick Reference Guide on Brief on Finalized CSRD and CSDDD Regulations

New Issue Brief Provides Side-by-Side Analysis of Original Versus Revised Reporting Requirements

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has issued a new issue brief: "The Long Road to Finalization: What the CSRD and CSDDD Revisions Mean for Your Company." The new brief, which is available here, is designed to help companies understand the most consequential changes in the European Commission's finalized amendments to CSRD and CSDDD.

"The EU's sustainability regulatory framework has been undergoing an evolution," said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at G&A Institute, "and these new revisions have significantly reshaped compliance obligations for thousands of companies operating in the EU market." Coppola added, "Our new issue brief provides clear, practical guidance on what has changed and what it means for affected companies."

As of March 2026, the European Commission's finalized amendments to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) are officially in force. G&A's issue brief includes:

  • A structured, side-by-side comparison of original CSRD and CSDDD requirements against the finalized Omnibus I Package amendments, including changes to scope, timelines, assurance, and enforcement

  • The most significant changes to company size threshold and reporting deadlines

  • How the revisions fit within the broader EU regulatory and competitiveness agenda, including implications for companies that have already begun aligning with the original requirements

  • What the revisions signal for the long-term trajectory of sustainability reporting and due diligence as a business practice

Coppola said, "G&A is available to help sustainability officers, legal and compliance teams, and corporate governance practitioners navigate the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe. Our new issue brief supports informed strategic planning and decision making as companies assess their reporting obligations."

G&A's new Issue Brief is available for download on the company website.

About G&A Institute, Inc.
Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES & INTERVIEWS, CONTACT
Louis D. Coppola
CEO & Co-Founder
Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.
Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14
Email lcoppola@ga-institute.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Governance & Accountability Institute at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Governance & Accountability Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/governance-accountability-institute-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ganda-institute-issues-quick-reference-guide-on-brief-on-finaliz-1152638

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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