Michelli Weighing & Measurement Announces Acquisition of Florida Industrial Scale Co.

Expanding Service Capabilities and Strengthening Support in the Florida Market

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Michelli Weighing & Measurement ("Michelli") announced the acquisition of Florida Industrial Scale Co. ("FISC"), a well-established provider of scale service, calibration, and weighing equipment solutions serving customers throughout Florida. This acquisition supports Michelli's continued growth and strengthens its ability to deliver responsive service and expanded technical capabilities throughout the Southeast.

FISC has built a strong reputation for dependable service and technical knowledge in the weighing industry. The company supports a wide range of industries that rely on accurate measurement, including manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, and materials handling. Through its experienced team and long-standing customer relationships, FISC has become a trusted resource for weighing equipment sales, service, and calibration throughout the region.

"We're excited to welcome Florida Industrial Scale Co. to the Michelli organization," said Bobby Feigler, CEO of Michelli. "Since 1950, FISC has worked tirelessly to develop a strong reputation for customer-focused service and technical reliability. Joining forces enables our team to leverage over a century of combined experience to better serve customers across Florida and the broader Southeast."

"Joining Michelli strengthens the service-first approach our customers know us for," said Betsy McCormick, FISC. "Our relationships, local customer support, and familiar team remain the same-now supported by added depth that allows us to serve customers even better.

Founded in 1947, Michelli provides calibration, repair, and service along with equipment sales for a broad range of precision measurement devices and industrial weighing systems. Michelli has expanded significantly since 2024, largely driven by significant investment from Summit Park. The addition of FISC further expands Michelli's service network and strengthens its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality measurement solutions across key markets.

Following this acquisition, FISC will immediately operate under the Michelli brand as part of the company's expanding national service network. This integration strengthens Michelli's presence in Florida while maintaining the experienced personnel, customer relationships, and technical experience that have made FISC a trusted provider across Florida. For sales or service inquiries, contact info@michelli.com or visit www.michelli.com/contact to find your nearest location.

As Michelli continues to expand, we are actively seeking to partner with test and measurement companies whose owners are exploring their next chapter and value a thoughtful, partnership-oriented approach. To learn more contact partnerships@michelli.com .

About Michelli Weighing & Measurement

Michelli Weighing & Measurement provides service, calibration, equipment sales, and rentals from 53 service areas across 18 states. Since 1947, Michelli has been a trusted expert in scales and precision measurement equipment. The company offers top-quality measurement solutions ranging from precision instruments to industrial weighing systems, including both standard NIST-traceable and ISO 17025-accredited calibration services. On-site, mobile, and in-lab service options are available.

SOURCE: Michelli Weighing & Measurement

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/michelli-weighing-and-measurement-announces-acquisition-of-florida-ind-1152169