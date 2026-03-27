Post Oak Group Advises on Successful Divestiture of Magnify Equity's Property Management Platform

Post Oak Group, a rapidly growing middle-market investment bank, announced the successful completion of the divestiture of a property management subsidiary of Magnify Equity to Cashflow Management Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Post Oak Group, a rapidly growing middle-market investment bank, announced the successful completion of the divestiture of a property management subsidiary of Magnify Equity to Cashflow Management Inc., a platform focused on scaling institutional-quality residential and commercial property management operations.

The transaction represents a strategic milestone for Magnify Equity, enabling the firm to streamline its portfolio and reallocate capital toward core investment priorities. The divested business enters its next phase of growth under Cashflow Management Inc., a well-capitalized acquirer with an established track record of expanding property management platforms through disciplined acquisitions and operational integration.

The Post Oak Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Magnify Equity on the transaction. The engagement was led by David Chua, Managing Partner of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions practice, who oversaw a structured and competitive sale process designed to maximize strategic alignment and transaction outcomes.

"Our role in any divestiture is to position the asset in a way that highlights both its standalone value and its strategic relevance to the right buyer universe," said Chua. "In this case, we were able to identify a partner with both the operational capability and long-term vision to support continued growth."

The process included comprehensive market positioning, targeted outreach to strategic and financial buyers, and the creation of competitive dynamics among qualified acquirers. The result was a transaction that achieved both valuation objectives and a strong cultural and operational fit between buyer and seller.

Cashflow Management Inc., headquartered in Millbrae, California, continues to execute on its strategy of building a scaled property management platform through the acquisition of high-quality businesses in attractive markets. The acquisition further strengthens its footprint and enhances its ability to deliver integrated services across residential and commercial portfolios.

This transaction underscores Post Oak Group's growing presence in middle-market M&A advisory, particularly in complex divestiture and carve-out situations. The firm's partner-led model and sector-focused approach enable it to deliver institutional-grade outcomes for founders, private equity sponsors, and corporate clients navigating critical strategic decisions.

About Post Oak Group

Post Oak Group is a Houston-based investment bank serving the middle market with a comprehensive suite of mergers & acquisitions and capital markets advisory services. The firm provides founders, shareholders, and investors with institutional-grade guidance across the full lifecycle of a transaction, from growth capital through strategic exits.

For more information, please visit postoakgroup.co.

Media Contact

Organization: Post Oak Group

Contact Person Name: Anthony Treistman

Website: https://www.postoakgroup.co/

Email: info@postoakgroup.co

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Post Oak Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/post-oak-group-advises-on-successful-divestiture-of-magnify-equit-1152621