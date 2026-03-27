Lifetime Construction Builders LLC has launched premium stone coated roofing systems in Arkansas and Michigan, giving homeowners a high-end steel roofing option designed for durability, curb appeal, and long-term value. Jon Speer, Sales Manager, is serving as the spokesperson for the rollout as the company expands its premium roofing systems offering.

BRYANT, AR / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Lifetime Construction Builders LLC today announced the rollout of its premium stone coated roofing systems across Arkansas and Michigan, expanding its positioning in the high-end residential roofing market.

The announcement supports the company's broader brand focus on long-life roofing solutions, premium materials, and professionally guided system selection for homeowners who want a more durable alternative to traditional shingles. Lifetime Construction Builders LLC says the rollout is designed to give customers access to roofing products that combine upscale curb appeal with the structural strength of steel.

"Homeowners want more than a basic replacement roof," said Jon Speer, Sales Manager for Lifetime Construction Builders LLC. "They want a roofing system that looks premium, performs in harsh weather, and adds long-term value to the property. Our stone coated roofing rollout is about giving customers that next-level option with clear guidance from the start."

According to the company's website, Lifetime Construction Builders has delivered roofing systems across Arkansas and Michigan since 2009 and operates as a licensed roofing contractor in both states. The company lists Arkansas license RR0540591024 and Michigan license #252400088 and states that it carries $1 million in general liability coverage and $2 million in workers' compensation coverage.?

Lifetime Construction Builders' stone coated steel offering is presented as a premium roofing category within the company's broader residential and commercial roofing lineup. The company's website promotes premium stone coated steel roofing from DECRA, TILCOR, and Boral Steel, along with 50-year warranty language and Class A fire-rated positioning.

The rollout also fits the company's larger emphasis on premium roofing systems that are built for longevity and lower replacement frequency. On its website, Lifetime Construction Builders LLC says its mission is to provide roofing systems that homeowners "never have to replace again," and it highlights lifetime warranty positioning, 17+ years in business, 5.0-star review messaging, and operations across two state offices.?

As part of the rollout, the company will continue positioning Jon Speer as a customer-facing resource for homeowners evaluating premium roofing options. The company's About page identifies Speer as Sales Manager and says he helps homeowners and building managers compare roofing options, build project scope around the structure's needs, and work through budget considerations with a hands-on, zero-pressure approach.?

Lifetime Construction Builders says the premium stone coated rollout is intended for homeowners looking for the appearance of upscale roofing profiles without sacrificing structural performance. The company also frames the category as a fit for customers who want a roof upgrade that stands apart from standard asphalt replacements.

The broader company platform includes asphalt shingle roofing, metal roofing, stone coated steel roofing, roof repair, storm damage repair, inspections, commercial roofing, and emergency roofing services. Its public-facing materials also state that the company serves customers from Bryant, Arkansas and Pullman, Michigan.??

About Lifetime Construction Builders LLC

Lifetime Construction Builders LLC is a roofing and construction company serving Arkansas and Michigan. The company says it has operated since 2009 and provides asphalt shingle roofing, metal roofing, stone coated steel roofing, commercial roofing, roof repair, inspections, and storm-related roofing services. Lifetime Construction Builders lists Arkansas license RR0540591024 and Michigan license #252400088 and identifies Jon Speer as Sales Manager on its About page.??

Jon Speer, Sales Manager

Lifetime Construction Builders LLC

Toll-Free Phone: (888) 949-7977

Bryant, AR Office: (501) 307-1440

Pullman, MI Office: (616) 360-2522

Website: https://lifetime-built.com

Media Contact

Organization: Lifetime Construction Builders LLC

Contact Person Name: Jon Speer

Website: https://lifetime-built.com

Email: info@lifetime-built.com

Country: United States

SOURCE: Lifetime Construction Builders LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lifetime-construction-builders-llc-launches-premium-stone-coated-roofi-1152622