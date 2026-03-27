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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
27.03.26 | 14:02
2,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8803,00016:55
2,8803,00015:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 16:22 Uhr
157 Leser
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Chery Group: iCAUR to Host International Business Summit During Auto China 2026, Showcasing Its New Energy System Strategy

iCAUR to Host International Business Summit During Auto China 2026, Showcasing Its New Energy System StrategyWUHU, China, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Group's new energy vehicle brand iCAUR announced that it will host its iCAUR International Business Summit from April 26 to April 28, 2026, during Auto China 2026, bringing together global partners, media, and industry stakeholders to present the next stage of its new energy strategy.

The summit will serve not only as a global partner gathering, but as a platform to demonstrate how iCAUR defines its "new energy gene" - an integrated system that connects design, technology, and real-world application.

Reframing New Energy: From Powertrain to System

1

Amid continued volatility in global energy markets and the accelerating transition toward electrification, the automotive industry is entering a new phase of reassessment. Increasingly, attention is shifting from how vehicles are powered to how energy is applied in everyday life.

Within this context, iCAUR approaches new energy not as a single technical solution, but as a broader system logic - one that aligns vehicle architecture with real-world conditions, diverse environments, and evolving user expectations.

Rather than focusing solely on replacing internal combustion, this approach expands the role of energy beyond propulsion, enabling vehicles to function across a wider range of scenarios.

A Summit Designed as a System Demonstration

2

Taking place over three days, the iCAUR International Business Summit is structured to translate this philosophy into tangible experience.

The program integrates:

  • strategic communication through the Global Partners Conference
  • real-world validation through multi-scenario driving experiences
  • ecosystem engagement through co-creation and interactive exhibitions

Together, these elements form a complete narrative - from understanding to experience, and from product to ecosystem.

Product as Application: V23 and V27

Within this system, iCAUR's product portfolio represents different applications of the same underlying logic.

3

The V23 focuses on urban adaptability and personalization, offering a flexible platform supported by modular interfaces and responsive digital interaction.

4

The V27, positioned as the mid-to-large all-round hybrid SUV, is built on Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) architecture. By combining electric-driven performance with extended range capability, it enables stable operation across longer distances and varied terrains. With i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) and expanded external energy output, the V27 extends the role of energy beyond mobility into practical, real-world use.

From Vehicles to Ecosystem

5

Beyond product and technology, the summit will also present iCAUR's broader ecosystem strategy.

Through initiatives such as the iCAUR Life co-creation platform and a global customization program, the brand invites users and partners to participate in shaping how vehicles are used, adapted, and experienced.

This approach positions vehicles not as isolated products, but as entry points into a larger system that connects design, usage scenarios, and community interaction.

A Strategic Step in Global Development

Bringing together global partners across key international markets, the iCAUR International Business Summit represents a significant step in the brand's global expansion.

It signals a shift from presenting individual products to demonstrating a complete system - one that integrates design, technology, and real-world application into a unified framework.

A Different Definition of New Energy

Ultimately, iCAUR's approach redefines the meaning of new energy.

It is no longer only about what powers a vehicle.
It is about how that energy is applied - across distance, terrain, and everyday life.

Through the upcoming summit, iCAUR AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD presents this perspective not as a concept, but as a working system already taking shape.

About iCAUR AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD

iCAUR AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD is a new energy automotive company focused on integrating design and technology to create vehicles aligned with contemporary mobility needs. Through its system-based approach, the company develops products that combine classic design values with advanced energy solutions, aiming to become the first choice new-energy boxy SUV with a classic design.

Media Contact
E-mail: Xuyong4@mychery.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44f36e61-6209-4ca2-b42f-8821f8db6057

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceec9255-31d3-4eac-81bb-9de8d5927f79

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3154a87-3915-4cef-8e5a-dff7498ba0bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbe96450-ad48-4a9d-9165-b81a7e6a109a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5b70fdc-f795-47b4-b540-881a8b774dfd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcf7b93d-211e-4467-a384-941f79e06671



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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