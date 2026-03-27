EQS-News: Ethema Health Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

Ethema Hires Veteran CFO James M. Poage



27.03.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



WEST PALM BEACH, FL - March 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ethema Health Corporation (OTCID: GRST) ("Ethema" "GRST" or the "Company"), and its Board of Directors, announces the appointment of James M. Poage as CFO. This position takes effect March 30, 2026. Jim Poage is a Senior Financial Analyst, based out of Denver, Colorado. He has over 35 years of experience in corporate accounting and finance, internal audit, tax compliance, investment banking, risk management and business acquisitions. He has a strong background in SEC reporting, risk management, tax planning and business valuation issues, including restructuring for complex acquisition transactions. Jim's financial reporting and accounting expertise is derived from advising corporations from inception through maturity in various industries most notably, agriculture, entertainment, real estate, oil & gas, and mining, where he has served in financial leadership roles. His focus and understanding of operational accounting, cash flow, budgeting and forecasting, and implementation of revenue accounting systems and internal controls, allows him to rapidly make astute assessments to practically advise clients regarding financial and operational issues. Jim has advised multiple public and private companies, represented buyers and sellers in due diligence reviews and in the assessment of financial operations where he identified opportunities to increase profitability and enterprise values. Previously, Jim served as CFO and Acquisition Project Manager with several publicly traded oil & gas companies through his own consulting firm. His career began at a "Big Four" accounting firm. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Colorado. Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, "We are very fortunate to get Jim's expertise and assistance and welcome him to the Ethema team. Jim will be invaluable in assisting us with our SEC filings and more timely disclosure that we have struggled with in the past. He will also help us with a restructuring of some of our operations and making the path to new acquisitions and raising new capital much easier." About Ethema Health Corporation Ethema Health Corporation (OTC:GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com . Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For information please contact:

Ethema Health Corporation

shawn@ethemahealth.com

Text to 416-500-0020

Twitter @healthethema View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Ethema Health Corporation





27.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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