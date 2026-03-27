Bluetti says its FridgePower system offers a plug-and-play battery solution designed to keep refrigerators and key household devices running during outages, without permanent installation.From ESS News In homes, there have been primarily two types of big batteries. The first is a big residential power option, very often tied in with solar: think many kilowatt-hours of storage via a Tesla Powerwall, with increasing options for homeowners via modular and scalable designs. Still, these are basically installed in place, don't move again, and have high upfront cost. Then there's portable power. Battery ...

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