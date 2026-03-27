Hurst Welcomes Glo Tanning, A New Destination for Luxury Wellness and Self-Care

HURST, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Hurst, Texas, on March 28, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is owned and operated by Sarah Collins and Ken Collins, experienced multi-unit franchise operators who have opened three Glo Tanning locations in just the past few months. Their continued expansion reflects both the strength of the brand and their focus on bringing accessible, high-quality wellness experiences to more communities across Texas.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

Seeing operators like Sarah and Ken scale so quickly is exactly what we aim to build at Glo," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "They understand how to execute the model, build strong teams, and deliver a consistent experience. For the Hurst community, that means having a place where self-care feels easy, accessible, and something people can build into their everyday routine."

Location:

1222 Melbourne Rd

Hurst, Texas 76053

1 (479) 966-4977

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hurst-welcomes-glo-tanning-a-new-destination-for-luxury-wellness-1152643