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ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company: Rolling Loud's Pit Punch Launches "Scan the Can" Sweepstakes - Win a VIP Flyaway to the Rolling Loud 2026 Festival in Orlando, FL

Fans can scan any Pit Punch can for a chance to win VIP or GA tickets to the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Rolling Loud's official THC beverage, Pit PunchTM, is giving fans a chance to get closer to the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival with the launch of the "Scan the Can" Sweepstakes, a nationwide promotion featuring multiple prize tiers, with a VIP flyaway experience as the grand prize to the Rolling Loud 2026 festival, taking place May 8-10 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Beginning March 27, fans 21+ can scan the QR code on Pit Punch cans for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including the grand prize: a VIP flyaway experience for two to Rolling Loud 2026.

The grand prize package includes:

  • Roundtrip airfare for two

  • VIP festival passes

  • Hotel accommodations

  • Exclusive on-site perks

  • VIP Munchies Pack

In addition to the grand prize, the sweepstakes will award VIP and General Admission ticket packages throughout the campaign, giving fans hundreds of chances to win their way into the festival.

Additional prizes include:

  • 50 VIP ticket packages (admission for two per package)

  • 100 General Admission ticket packages (admission for two per package)

Winners will be selected every Friday, beginning March 27, leading up to the grand prize drawing on April 24.

Pit Punch has become synonymous with high-energy festival moments - bold flavor, elevated vibes, and crowd-ready refreshment designed to match the intensity of the Rolling Loud stage.

Fans can enter by scanning the QR code on Pit Punch cans or via alternate entry methods detailed in the official sweepstakes rules.

Open it up and get closer to the Rolling Loud experience than ever before. Grab a Pit Punch, scan the can, and enter for a chance to win.

The "Scan the Can" Sweepstakes runs from March 27 through April 24, 2026. No purchase necessary. Must be 21 or older and a legal U.S. resident to participate. Void in New York and where prohibited.

For official rules and entry details, visit: https://drinkpitpunch.com/sweepstakes

ROLLING LOUD and PIT PUNCH are trademarks of Rolling Loud, LLC.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kerry Harrison, Communications Director
kerry@rollingloud.com

About Pit Punch:

Pit Punch is a hemp-derived THC beverage collaboration between Rolling Loud, the world's largest hip-hop festival, and Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company. Designed to capture the energy of live music and modern cannabis culture, Pit Punch delivers a bold, fast-acting experience for adult consumers seeking a new way to socialize and unwind. Pit Punch sits at the intersection of music, culture, and cannabis - bringing the Rolling Loud festival experience beyond the stage and into everyday moments. DrinkPitPunch.com

About Rolling Loud:

Rolling Loud is the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival and the definitive global platform for hip-hop culture. Organizing festivals across four continents and nine countries, Rolling Loud unites the biggest artists and most passionate fans in the world while serving as a launchpad for buzzing and next-generation talent, actively shaping the future of hip-hop on a global scale. Beyond the stage, Rolling Loud has grown into a global lifestyle brand at the intersection of music and fashion, driving culture through exclusive merch drops and high-impact collaborations with brands including Levi's, Urban Outfitters, Crocs, BBC ICECREAM, Forever 21, Pelle Pelle, BB Simon, and others. Worn by artists, embraced by fans, and recognized worldwide, Rolling Loud continues to set the standard for how hip-hop is discovered, experienced, and lived around the world.

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/rolling-louds-pit-punch-launches-%22scan-the-can%22-sweepstakes-win-a-vip-1152450

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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