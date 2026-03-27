Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. ("Bright Horizons") (NYSE: BFAM).

The investigation focuses on whether certain officers or directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with a February 4, 2026 report by The New York Times which stated, among other things, that "[i]n New York City, health officials have moved to shut down one center where workers were charged with child abuse. Records show that problems extend across the network."

According to The New York Times, "New York City health officials have moved to permanently shut down a Manhattan branch of the child care giant Bright Horizons where prosecutors say employees committed disturbing acts of child abuse, documents show."

Additional information available at https://kehoelawfirm.com/bright-horizons-stock/.

ABOUT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

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Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.