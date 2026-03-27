An industry analysis argues that agrivoltaic systems using trackers or vertical designs can outperform conventional solar on both revenues and land use, challenging conclusions from a recent German study. Deutschland Agrivoltaics using tracking or vertical configurations can be financially viable and agriculturally beneficial when market revenues and land-use efficiency are considered, according to a new analysis by Jochen Hauff. The argument responds to a study by Germany's Thünen-Institut that framed agri-PV as economically questionable due to additional costs of up to 148% compared with conventional ...

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