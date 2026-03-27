MMJ International Holdings: Medicare CBD Regulatory Cliff: Why FDA Enforcement Must Precede Federal Reimbursement

"The CMS pilot program could establish a federally supported cannabinoid treatment category before FDA botanical drug development standards are completed-potentially redefining how medicine enters the U.S. healthcare system, stated Duane Boise, CEO MMJ International Holdings.

As the White House Prepares for Critical April Meetings on CBD Compliance, MMJ International Holdings Warns Against "Policy Moving Faster Than Science."

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / The federal cannabinoid landscape is approaching a high-stakes "order of operations" crisis. Next week, on April 1 and April 2, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will hold a series of pivotal meetings to review the FDA's proposed "Cannabidiol (CBD) Products Compliance and Enforcement Policy." These meetings come at a moment of profound internal contradiction within the federal government. While the FDA prepares to tighten its grip on a "Wild West" market characterized by inaccurate labeling and inconsistent manufacturing, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is simultaneously moving to launch a pilot program in April that would reimburse seniors up to $500 annually for these same unvalidated products.

The Science-First Mandate

For pharmaceutical developers like MMJ International Holdings, the stakes of this regulatory pivot are structural. The company, which has spent nearly a decade adhering to the FDA Botanical Drug Development Guidance, argues that the credibility of cannabinoid medicine depends on maintaining the traditional pharmaceutical sequence: Validation before Reimbursement.

"There is already a clear pathway for botanical cannabinoid medicines in the United States-the FDA created it," stated Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "Patients with serious neurological diseases, such as Huntington's and Multiple Sclerosis, deserve therapies supported by clinical evidence, standardized manufacturing, and reproducible dosing. Reimbursement policy should strengthen that pathway, not bypass it."

Closing the "Loophole" vs. Expanding Access

The upcoming White House meetings follow a missed February 10 deadline for the FDA to define "containers" and list prohibited synthetic cannabinoids under legislation signed by President Trump in December. That law is set to effectively recriminalize most intoxicating hemp-derived products by mid-November, imposing a strict 0.4 mg THC per container limit.

This creates a looming policy paradox:

The FDA/Congress Path: Moving to shrink the market and enforce pharmaceutical-grade Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The CMS/Medicare Path: Moving to expand access and provide federal funding for products that have not yet cleared the FDA's drug-approval hurdle.

The Risk of a "Parallel System"

If federal healthcare dollars begin supporting non-standardized cannabinoid products before clinical validation is complete, it risks creating two distinct-and unequal-tracks of medicine:

The Consumer Track: Variable formulations, retail-driven distribution, and limited clinical oversight.

The Pharmaceutical Track: FDA-reviewed dose forms (like MMJ's validated soft-gels), IND-authorized trials, and reproducible pharmacokinetics.

For neurological patients, the difference between these two tracks isn't just regulatory-it's therapeutic. "A soft-gel is a medicine; a gummy is a snack," Boise added. "You cannot build a neurological treatment plan on a product with variable potency and no stability data."

The Bottom Line

As the OMB and OIRA meet with industry stakeholders next week, the fundamental question remains: Will Washington reinforce the FDA's gold standard, or will it allow a "reimbursement-first" model to erode the integrity of the U.S. drug approval system?

MMJ International Holdings remains committed to the harder, scientific road, advancing its clinical trials for orphan diseases under the strict federal oversight that ensures patient safety and product consistency.

About MMJ International Holdings MMJ International Holdings is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of plant-derived, FDA-approved cannabinoid medicines. By prioritizing the FDA's botanical drug pathway, the company is delivering standardized, reproducible therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs.

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medicare-cbd-regulatory-cliff-why-fda-enforcement-must-precede-federa-1152658