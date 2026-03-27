Electronic Caregiver, Inc.: Electronic Caregiver and Always Best Care Introduce "Hybrid Home Care" - Unlocking 50%+ New Market Growth with Continuous, Affordable Care

Electronic Caregiver is proud to sponsor the Always Best Care Conference

LAS CRUCES, NM / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / For over 40 years, the home care industry has operated on a single model:

Hourly, in-person care - often requiring 4-hour minimums - at a cost comparable to a second mortgage.

But families have been asking for something different:

A "monthly care payment" model - more like a car payment - that delivers daily support without requiring full-time care.

At the Always Best Care Conference 2026, Electronic Caregiver is introducing that model.

For 40 years, home care has been sold by the hour. Today, it's being redefined as a continuous service - expanding the market by 50% or more, improving margins, and reaching millions who were previously left behind.

Introducing Hybrid Home Care

Through its Addison Care platform, Electronic Caregiver and Always Best Care are defining a new category:

Hybrid Home Care - continuous virtual care + flexible in-home support

The 50-100x Market Opportunity

Traditional home care focuses on those already in advanced need.

But for every one client receiving high-frequency, in-home care, there are conservatively 50 to 100 individuals who are aging in place, managing chronic conditions, and need support without requiring four-hour visits or the cost of traditional care.

This represents the largest untapped segment in home care.

From Lost Leads to New Revenue

Home care agencies generate thousands of leads annually that they cannot convert.

With Hybrid Home Care, these previously lost leads become active, paying clients. Agencies unlock a significantly expanded addressable market, with conversion pipelines that can grow dramatically compared to traditional placement models.

A Model That Works for Families AND Operators

Addison Care enables:

For Families:

Affordable monthly care (aligned with a car payment, not a mortgage )

Daily support, safety, and guidance

Independence without compromise

For Agencies:

New recurring revenue streams

A la carte visits (1 hour here, 1 hour there)

Higher utilization of staff

Improved margins per caregiver

Solving the Industry's Biggest Constraint: Labor

Home care agencies face severe caregiver shortages, annual turnover rates of up to 70%, and rising costs of recruitment and retention.

Hybrid Home Care changes the equation by enabling fewer caregivers to serve more clients with greater efficiency. This leads to improved income potential, reduced burnout through more balanced workloads, and increased retention of both clients and caregivers.

Addison Care: The Continuous Layer

At the center of this model is Addison Care - a 3D AI Virtual Caregiver that delivers:

Daily medication adherence and vitals tracking

AI-driven wellness checks and symptom detection

Privacy-first activity monitoring (no cameras)

Family updates and real-time reassurance

24/7 virtual primary care access

Emergency response and fall detection

Plus:

Bi-weekly live TeleCare engagements

46% of monthly interactions identify escalating conditions early

Leadership Perspective

"Families have been asking for this model for decades," said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver.

"They don't want to wait until a crisis to introduce care. They want something affordable, continuous, and supportive today. And agencies need a model that allows them to grow without being constrained by labor. Hybrid Home Care delivers both."

A Defining Moment for the Industry

Always Best Care franchise operators now have access to a model that:

Expands reach into previously unserved populations

Converts lost demand into recurring revenue

Improves operational efficiency and margins

Those who adopt early will define the next era of home care.

Explore how Addison Care can expand what your agency delivers. Click Here

About Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

Electronic Caregiver, Inc. is a care technology company advancing a new model of care delivery through its Hybrid Home Care approach. By combining continuous virtual support with flexible in-home services, the company enables home care agencies to expand access, improve care continuity, and grow beyond the limitations of traditional labor-based models.

At the center of this approach is Addison Care, an always-on virtual care platform designed to support daily routines, health awareness, and real-time connection for seniors and their families. Through its integrated ecosystem, Electronic Caregiver helps transform care from a visit-based service into a more continuous and responsive experience, allowing providers to serve more individuals while maintaining quality and trust.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.?

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com .?

Media Contact

media@ecg-hq.com

(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/electronic-caregiver-and-always-best-care-introduce-%22hybrid-home-care-1152266