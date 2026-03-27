In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 100,000 of its own ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 691.00p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

The total voting rights figure of 29,332,356 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.