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ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2026 18:02 Uhr
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2026 Glidewell Symposium Kicks Off Expanded Clinical Education Program

Popular event series anchors growing slate of accessible continuing education solutions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Glidewell, America's foremost dental laboratory and longtime provider of world-class continuing education solutions, kicked off its 2026 Glidewell Symposium series with its first-ever Winter Implant Symposium, held earlier this month at the Glidewell Clinical Education Center in Irvine, California.

The Winter Implant Symposium marked the first of three implant symposia to be offered in 2026, due to overflow demand from the 2025 Glidewell Symposium. Nearly 200 attendees from across the country earned up to 10 CE units each across the two-day event.

"Our Symposium series has become a cornerstone of our company's continuing education programs," said Andy Klein, senior director of clinical education at Glidewell. "With its growing popularity, we've expanded from nine events in 2025 to thirteen events in 2026."

In addition to surgical and restorative implant techniques, upcoming 2026 Glidewell Symposium topics include dentures and full-arch implant prostheses, digital workflows and practice profitability, anterior esthetics, clear aligners, and more. All emphasize the practical application of real-world clinical excellence, hands-on learning, and direct access to subject matter experts.

"We aim to provide actionable insights that reduce friction and translate into day-to-day practice efficiency," Klein added. "This is a hallmark of all Glidewell Clinical Education offerings, whether it's an in-person Symposium or other live event, a weekly study club webinar, or an on-demand source such as Chairside magazine, Glidewell YouTube, or Glidewell TV."

In all, Glidewell awarded over 73,000 CE units to more than 31,000 education participants across its various channels in 2025, and expects those numbers to grow significantly in 2026. With an increasing number of symposia, regional roadshows, and live courses, augmented by a vast library of free online articles and video content, Glidewell aims to make advanced learning more relevant, convenient, and accessible than ever.

"We're well known for our YouTube clinical videos," said Rob Brenneise, chief growth officer at Glidewell, "and have only scratched the surface with our free streaming service, Glidewell TV. Whether you access our content on your own, visit with us locally, or make the trip out to sunny Southern California, we take pride in delivering an immersive, high-value experience that is second to none."

Professionals seeking to remain at the forefront of modern dentistry can explore and register for 2026 Glidewell Symposium events online at glidewellsymposium.com. For more information on Glidewell's live and virtual education opportunities, visit glidewell.com/education.

About Glidewell
Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact Information:

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/2026-glidewell-symposium-kicks-off-expanded-clinical-education-progra-1152558

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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