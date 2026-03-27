GlobalData says hydrogen capacity could reach 82.3 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) by 2030, while Topsoe has ended supply agreements with First Ammonia.GlobalData said uncertainty around demand, financing constraints, and execution risks are shaping the pace of low-carbon hydrogen deployment, despite a growing project pipeline. In its "Hydrogen in Oil and Gas" report, the analytics firm said active low-carbon hydrogen capacity stood at about 2.2 mtpa as of February 2026, across more than 460 projects, up from 104 in 2020. It said total global hydrogen production capacity could reach 82.3 ...

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