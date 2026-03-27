China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says newly installed solar capacity reached 32.48 GW in the first two months of 2026, while the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says polysilicon prices fell by as much as 7.95% in the latest week.China's NEA said newly installed solar capacity reached 32.48 GW in January and February 2026, down 17.71% year on year. By the end of February, the country's total installed power generation capacity stood at 3.95 TW, up 15.9% year on year. Solar capacity reached 1.23 TW, up 33.2%, while wind capacity reached 650 GW, up 22.8%. China ...

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