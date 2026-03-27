Company announcement no. 7 - 26

27 March 2026

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Annual General Meeting 2026

Today, at 14:00, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S ("NTG" or the "Company"), CVR no. 12 54 61 06, held its Annual General Meeting at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark.

All proposals presented to the General Meeting were adopted:

Items 1-3

The General Meeting acknowledged the management's report on NTG's activities in the past financial year and NTG's audited Annual Report for 2025 was approved. The General Meeting also approved that the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 was allocated to retained earnings and that no dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 was distributed.

Items 4-5

NTG's Remuneration Report for 2025 was presented and approved by the General Meeting as proposed by the Board of Directors. The General Meeting also approved the remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026.

Item 6

All present members of the Board of Directors were re-elected. The Board of Directors consists of the following members:

Eivind Drachmann Kolding (Chairman)

Jørgen Hansen (Deputy chairman)

Finn Skovbo Pedersen

Jesper Præstensgaard

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen

Louise Knauer

Lene Borne Jørgensen





Item 7

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as NTG's auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

Item 8

The following proposals from the Board of Directors were approved by the General Meeting:

Item 8a

Renewal of authorisations to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital in Article 4.2 and 4.3 of the Articles of Association, consolidated into a new combined Article 4.1. Until 27 March 2031, the Board of Directors is authorised to increase the Company's share capital by cash payment or contribution in kind up to a nominal amount of DKK 90,597,620, without pre-emption rights for the Company's existing shareholders.

Item 8b

Deletion of Article 4i(1)-4i(5) of the Articles of Association regarding issuance of warrants, including the authorisation to the Board of Directors to issue warrants and to increase the share capital in connection with exercise of warrants.

Item 8c

Deletion of Article 4j of the Articles of Association as the remaining authorisations to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital are combined in Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association.

Item 8d

Deletion of Article 4.4 and Articles 4a-4h of the Articles of Association as the articles have no substantive content, and deletion of all historical references to previous adoption dates of the Articles of Association.

Approval of minor non-substantive updates to Article 3, Article 6, Article 8 and Article 12 of the Articles of Association as reflected in the updated Articles of Association.



Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Sebastian Rosborg, Head of Investor Relations

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com

Pernille Skov Korsager, Group General Counsel

+45 20 23 32 19

pko@ntg.com





Attachments

Company announcement no. 7 - 26