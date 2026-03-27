Axway, a 74Software company (Euronext: 74SW) and global leader in federated API management and enterprise integration, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide API Management 2026 Vendor Assessment.1

Axway Amplify securely connects, orchestrates, and automates data integration. Organizations in financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries rely on Amplify to modernize integrations and confidently unlock data to deliver superior digital services faster.

The report notes: "The platform benefits from Axway's long-standing experience in B2B integration, secure file transfer, and legacy connectivity, providing differentiated capabilities for organizations that need to expose and control APIs around core systems that are not cloud-native."1

This multi-pattern expertise in security, integration, and federated governance built during the early phases of the API-driven digital transformation becomes especially critical as enterprises seek to govern data exchange in this new era of AI.

B3, one of the world's leading financial market infrastructure companies in the stock exchange sector, relies on Axway to keep its ecosystem secure, governed, and ready for what's next.

"Axway solutions are at the core of our company. We manage APIs across all critical platforms with Amplify, and Axway MFT keeps our data moving securely and efficiently," says Rodrigo Nardoni, CIO at B3.

"As we look ahead, strengthening API management and governance is key, especially with the rise of AI and the exponential growth it will drive. Axway empowers us with intelligent governance that fosters innovation, not bottlenecks, giving us freedom to grow with control, security, and accurate insights," Nardoni concludes.

"Today's organizations face growing strain as siloed API gateways, fragmented hybrid environments, and disconnected security governance are hindering the speed that modern automation and AI demand," says Mourad Jaakou, General Manager, Amplify Platform at Axway. "An API-only approach will not fully solve the challenge. We built Amplify Fusion to close the gap."

A key module within the Amplify solution, Fusion extends its promise of a secure foundation, transforming fragmented systems into real-time, governed data flows that power intelligent automation and frictionless orchestration.

From the IDC MarketScape Axway Excerpt: "Organizations should also consider Axway if they are seeking to prepare their data and capabilities for AI enablement and are looking to safely expose and govern APIs from core systems so they can be consumed by LLM-based applications and agents, especially where the ability to bridge legacy integration and modern API programs is viewed as a strategic requirement."1

"As organizations embrace AI and become AI-enabled ecosystems, what determines value is not the model itself, but how intelligence flows through the business and contributes to the company goals," says Meetesh Patel, Chief Product Officer at Axway. "Amplify Fusion provides the structure, control, and orchestration to make that flow seamless, secure, and business-aligned."

For more information, read the Axway excerpt.

Learn how AI is raising the bar and the stakes for API management.

1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide API Management 2026 Vendor Assessment (US52034025), March 2026.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Axway

Axway is a global software company that enables secure, scalable, and reliable AI-ready ecosystems anchored in proven API management, MFT, and B2B integration solutions. With deep expertise across all integration patterns and regulatory requirements, Axway is trusted by thousands of enterprises worldwide. Learn more at axway.com.

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Contacts:

Lydia Defranchi

Marketing Content Director, Axway

ldefranchi@axway.com