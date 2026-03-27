San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Strada, the AI agent platform built for insurance operations, has been selected by Clearcover Inc. ("Clearcover"), owner of digital-first personal auto insurer Clearcover Insurance Company, to power its customer-facing operations.

Clearcover has gone live with more than seven automated customer service workflows on Strada's platform over the past 90 days. During the initial deployment period, Clearcover recorded a 74% containment rate across channels and a 24-point improvement in predicted customer satisfaction scores (based on internal modeling). The deployment includes workflows such as payment processing with SMS-based verification, policy servicing, and automation of routine support requests, with activities requiring licensure handled by appropriately licensed agents.

"Within 48 hours of going live, containment and completion rates were already improving," said Kimberly Barnes, Gen AI Product Manager at Clearcover.

Strada's platform enables automation across chat, voice, SMS, and email while providing unified analytics and quality assurance visibility across customer interactions.

"Clearcover operates at a high standard when it comes to customer experience, and we're pleased to support Clearcover's operations as they scale," said Amir Prodensky, CEO and co-founder of Strada.

Clearcover plans to extend its collaboration with Strada to claims related workflows and additional policy servicing workflows in the coming months.

About Strada Strada is an AI agent platform built for insurance. Strada's agents handle policy servicing, claims and new business across chat, voice, SMS, and email, integrating with core systems to automate complex operations at scale. For more information, visit getstrada.com.

About Clearcover Clearcover is a digital-first personal auto insurer operating across the United States. The company combines modern infrastructure with a fast, transparent customer experience delivered through web and mobile channels. For more information, visit clearcover.com.

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Source: Strada