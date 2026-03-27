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ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2026 19:26 Uhr
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Estimating Edge: What Does AI In Estimating Mean: An Article

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Estimating Edge, provider of the leading construction bidding software, The EDGE, and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, has released a new article titled "The Rise of AI in Construction Estimating," that explores Artificial Intelligence's (AI) growing influence in the industry.

In recent years AI has been integrated into various estimating solutions, offering professionals innovative ways to build bids.

At the same time, questions about job security and the reliability of AI-driven estimates have emerged. Many estimators wonder how AI will fit into their workflow and whether it can truly deliver accurate results.

Early experiences suggest that when used thoughtfully, AI can complement human expertise and make the estimating process more efficient.

The article explores how AI is being applied in practice and highlights key ways it is helping estimators work smarter, including:

  • Saving up to 50% of time on takeoff and data entry through automation

  • Improving accuracy with machine learning and predictive insights

  • Increasing consistency across bids by leveraging past project data

  • Reducing risk by identifying underpriced or misclassified items before submission

The resource also details different factors estimators should consider before implementing AI into their existing estimating processes.

The full article is available now on Estimating Edge's website. Click here to check it out.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/what-does-ai-in-estimating-mean-an-article-1151615

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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