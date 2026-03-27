HQSuite: SafetyHQ Explores Construction Safety Forms in New Article

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / SafetyHQ, a construction health and safety app and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, has published a new article, titled "Construction Safety Forms: Types, Examples and Why They Matter."

This new resource closely looks at the safety forms contractors rely on to manage risk, maintain compliance and protect workers on the jobsite.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction industry recorded more than 169,000 nonfatal work-related injuries and illnesses in 2022 - and that number has continued to climb. Each incident requires proper documentation under OSHA recordkeeping standards, making accurate, accessible safety forms more critical than ever.

The piece provides insights into several topics regarding construction safety documentation, including:

Common construction safety forms - including Job Hazard Analyses, incident reports and inspection checklists - and the role each plays on the jobsite

Why traditional paper forms create compliance gaps and limit a contractor's ability to spot trends or take proactive safety action

How digital safety software centralizes data and supports OSHA compliance

What to look for in a construction safety platform when evaluating tools for managing forms

Contractors who read the full article will come away with a clearer picture of how safety documentation works in practice - and where digital tools can reduce administrative burden while strengthening their overall safety program.

To learn more about construction safety forms and how to manage them effectively, read the full article here.

HQSuite

HQSuite is a platform of standalone construction field apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. Among them is SafetyHQ, a comprehensive safety management app. For more information, visit https://www.myhqsuite.com/.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: HQSuite

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/safetyhqr-explores-construction-safety-forms-in-new-article-1152429