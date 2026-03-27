Maire Group: FONDAZIONE MAIRE PRESENTED IN BERLIN THE "CLIMATE GOALS" STUDY IN THE FRAMEWORK OF MAIRE EUROPEAN STRATEGY LEVERAGING ON GERMANY

The study by Fondazione MAIRE - ETS with Ipsos Doxa has been monitoring public awareness of the energy transition worldwide since 2023 involving 2,850 individuals and 25 experts from 17 countries

Germany emerges as one of the most informed and pragmatic countries on the energy transition, even though momentum now appears to be shifting towards emerging economies

The 2026 edition, with a deep focus on Germany, The Netherlands and Poland, provides insights involving 2,850 individuals, and integrates the view of 25 experts in 17 countries across 4 continents: Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the Middle East; India, China, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey for Asia; USA, Chile and Argentina for the Americas; Algeria in Africa; Germany, Italy, Poland, The Netherlands and UK for Europe.

Germany1 - with its 64% - stands out for its high level of awareness of the energy transition and its pragmatic perspective, seeing the transition as both an environmental necessity and an industrial evolution. Germans perceive the energy transition as a demanding process that requires immediate efforts to unlock future potential, while attention is increasingly shifting to the tangible structural and infrastructural hurdles that must be overcome to complete the process. This vision is supported by a "tripartite" governancemodel, where responsibilities are shared among politicians, private industry, and citizens. However, private companies are increasingly perceived as the primary drivers of operational progress.

The path forward is viewed as a strictly technical endeavor, rooted in the long-standing excellence of Germany's energy, engineering and construction, and automotive sectors, that requires the immediate upskilling of the workforce to create "hybrid" professionals combining hard and soft skills.

The 2026 results of the study confirm nevertheless the perception that the true engine of the energy transition has shifted away from European countries. Germany, the Netherlands and Poland are taking a more measured, and in some cases skeptical, approach, especially when weighing priorities and the trade-off between costs and benefits.

MAIRE is a leading engineering group providing technology solutions and project execution for large complex projects in the energy and chemicals industry with 10.800 employees in 50 countries, and can count on a well rooted presence in Germany. Through its German centers Tecnimont Planung Industrieanlagenbau GmbH in Braunschweig and Gascontec in Bad Homburg, in fact, is actively engaged in industrializing a low-carbon economy2 globally, leveraging is proprietary technologies and innovative solutions. Fondazione MAIRE is its corporate foundation providing studies and initiatives on the creation of skills and competences for the energy transition.

Fabrizio Di Amato, Chairman of MAIRE and Fondazione MAIRE - ETS, commented: "Our vision is that there is no turning back: the energy transition is an irreversible journey. Countries around the world are realizing that investing in energy transition is a competitive move, driving new industrial sectors, fostering new businesses, creating jobs, revitalizing outdated professions. The global changes are pushing us to remain resilient and reshape our business model accordingly".

1 Reflecting the views of a highly qualified "Informed Population" characterized by high education, active employment, and strong environmental engagement.

2 MAIRE's subsidiary Nextchem is pioneering advanced technology solutions for the circular economy and the production of low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and sustainable aviation fuels, essential components for sustainable agriculture, chemistry, shipping, and air transport.

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