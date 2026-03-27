SMX Public Limited: SMX Makes Recycled Plastic an Economic Solution as Global Tensions Threaten Consumer Costs

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) technology with recycled plastics have emerged a more economical and resilient alternative to virgin materials, as escalating Middle East tensions and broader geopolitical instability send oil and gas prices sharply higher-driving up the cost of everyday consumer goods from food and packaging to clothing and household essentials.

At the center of this shift is a fundamental difference in how materials are produced-and priced.

Virgin plastic is directly tied to oil and gas. Its cost structure is heavily dependent on fossil fuel feedstocks, which account for roughly 60% of production costs, meaning every spike in crude oil immediately drives up manufacturing costs across the supply chain.

Recycled plastic operates differently- its cost base is driven by collection, logistics, sorting, cleaning, and processing-not by raw fossil fuel inputs. SMX then embeds a permanent, invisible identifier into plastic materials at the production stage, linking each batch to a secure digital record. This creates a system where origin, composition, and recycled content can be verified instantly and with precision. By eliminating uncertainty around quality and authenticity, SMX removes one of the biggest historical barriers to recycled plastic adoption. The result is a more efficient, more reliable supply chain that is insulated from the volatility of global energy markets.

This distinction is now hitting consumers in real time.

By enabling verified, high-quality recycled plastics at scale, SMX breaks the structural dependence on oil-driven inputs. As energy markets remain volatile, the cost gap between virgin and recycled materials is rapidly narrowing-and in certain conditions, reversing entirely. Under combined pressure from energy shocks and regulatory costs, virgin plastic production can rise sharply, while recycled materials remain comparatively stable and increasingly cost-competitive.

The impact is immediate:

Lower verification costs

Greater material reliability

Reduced supply chain risk

More efficient sourcing

In today's environment, that translates directly into cost control.

At the same time, SMX's digital infrastructure-including its Plastic Cycle Token framework-adds a second layer of value. Verified recycled plastic can be tracked, authenticated, and converted into a measurable digital asset, linking sustainable production directly to financial outcomes.

This creates a dual advantage:

Stabilized input costs in an inflationary, energy-driven market

New value creation through verified circular materials

As global tensions continue to disrupt oil and gas markets, the plastics industry is undergoing a structural repricing. The long-standing economic advantage of virgin plastic is eroding, while recycled materials-once seen as a premium alternative-are becoming the smarter financial choice.

SMX is making that transition possible at scale.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

In a world where energy volatility drives rising prices, SMX technology makes recycled plastic the better, more economical solution.

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-makes-recycled-plastic-an-economic-solution-as-global-tensio-1152718