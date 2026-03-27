EKXBIKE: EKX Enters US Market With High-Speed Electric Dirt Bike Launch: Introducing the EKX X21 Max

Expansion introduces a new generation of high-performance electric dirt bikes, combining motorcycle-level power with advanced off-road capability for adult riders.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Emerging electric motocross brand EKXBike has officially entered the U.S. market with the launch of its flagship high speed electric bike, the EKX X21 Max Electric Dirt Bike.

Designed for riders seeking motorcycle-level performance in an electric platform, the X21 Max represents a new category of electric bikes for adults, blending power, durability, and off-road versatility.

EKX Brings High-Performance Electric Dirt Bikes to the US

EKXBike is an emerging brand focused on building high-power electric dirt bikes for riders who demand more than traditional e-bikes.

With over a decade of experience in the motorcycle and electric bike industry, the company has established a presence across Europe, Canada, and Russia, and is now expanding into North America.

The U.S. market has seen increasing demand for high speed electric bikes capable of handling diverse terrains-from urban streets to rugged off-road environments. EKX aims to meet this demand by delivering products that combine motorcycle-inspired design with electric innovation.

EKX X21 Max: A High-Speed Electric Bike Built for Real Off-Road Riding

The EKX X21 Max electric dirt bike is engineered to deliver both power and range, making it ideal for riders navigating everything from desert trails to mountain terrain.

Power & Speed

Equipped with a 6000W peak motor system, the X21 Max delivers strong torque and acceleration, positioning it among the leading high speed electric bikes in its class.

It reaches a top speed of up to 50 mph, offering a true motorcycle-like riding experience in an electric format.

Battery & Range

The bike features a removable 60V 30Ah battery, supporting an estimated range of 55-90 miles per charge.

This allows riders to enjoy extended rides without compromising flexibility, making it a practical electric bike for adults who need both performance and convenience.

Frame & Build Quality

Constructed with a reinforced 6061 aluminum alloy frame, the X21 Max is designed for durability while maintaining manageable weight.

This ensures stability during aggressive riding and makes it suitable for demanding off-road conditions.

Suspension & Braking

Full hydraulic suspension (front & rear) improves shock absorption and ride comfort.

Dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes provide reliable stopping power at high speeds.

Together, these features enhance control and safety, even when riding at higher speeds or on uneven terrain.

Designed for Riders Who Want More Than a Traditional eBike

Unlike standard commuter e-bikes, the X21 Max is built for riders who want:

The power of a motorcycle-style electric bike.

The freedom of an electric dirt bike.

The practicality of an electric bike for adults.

Whether transitioning between city streets and off-road trails or exploring remote terrain, the X21 Max delivers consistent performance and control.

EKX GTS X22: Next-Generation Electric Motorcycle Performance

Alongside the X21 Max launch, EKXBike confirmed that its upcoming flagship model, the EKX GTS X22, will soon debut in North America.

Expected to feature an 8000W peak motor system, the X22 will further push the limits of electric motorcycle and high speed electric bike performance, targeting riders seeking even greater power and range.

Brand Vision

Commenting on the launch, Elias Thorne, founder of EKXBike, said:

"We are EKXBike. We are not just building electric bikes or motorcycles. We are creating the tools for the next generation of exploration-machines powerful enough to conquer any terrain, yet intelligent enough to respect it."

About EKXBike

EKXBike has been involved in the motorcycle and e-bike industry since 2014, with experience spanning product development, manufacturing, and global distribution.

The brand focuses on high-performance electric off-road bikes, with motor systems ranging from 6,000W to 16,800W, designed to handle demanding terrain and extended riding conditions. For more information, visit EKXbike on Youtube and Facebook.

By combining in-house engineering with factory-direct pricing, EKX aims to make high-end electric dirt bikes more accessible without compromising on durability or core performance.

With a fast-growing presence in the United States, EKX is more than a brand, focusing on riders who value performance, control, and versatility in electric riding.

Media Contact

Organization: EKXBIKE

Contact Person Name: Evan Ou

Website: https://ekxbike.com

Email: support@ekxbike.com

City: Los Angeles

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: EKXBIKE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ekx-enters-us-market-with-high-speed-electric-dirt-bike-launch-introdu-1152778