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ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2026 21:14 Uhr
104 Leser
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Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports 2025 Full Year Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol testing devices, has announced financial results for the 2025 fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Financial Highlights

Lifeloc Technologies reported revenue growth of 6% to $9.027 million for 2025, compared to net revenue of $8.538 million for 2024. We realized a net loss of ($2.470) million, or ($0.90) per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2025 compared to a net loss of ($1.053) million, or ($0.41) per diluted share for 2024. This increased loss was primarily the result of the one-time (non-cash) charge for the increased valuation allowance for deferred taxes. Under applicable accounting rules, the Company was required to establish a reserve against its accumulated deferred tax assets - the tax benefit of its net operating losses - based on its recent loss history. The deferred tax valuation allowance was increased to $1.738 million in 2025 versus $187 thousand in 2024. This charge is non-cash and does not affect the Company's liquidity or operations. Without these changes to the valuation allowance for deferred taxes, the loss before taxes declined by $94 thousand to $1.311 million in 2025 versus $1.405 million 2024.

Total gross margin in 2025 remained about the same at 40.3% for 2025 versus 40.4% for 2024, with price increases and higher volume largely offsetting tariffs and general inflation.

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that are driving market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and has contributed to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

We believe our most significant long-term opportunity lies at the intersection of the global need for rapid, quantitative drug detection and our proven expertise in portable testing instrumentation. Our SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer - sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk" - is designed to address this need, enabling rapid, on-site, quantitative drug testing for use at roadside, in emergency rooms, forensic labs, and workplace testing sites. We have demonstrated the platform's ability to effectively detect delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines from oral fluid. We have validated our test results against liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LCMS) - the definitive laboratory standard - using real-world human saliva samples, confirming a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml. Disk design represented the primary technical challenge throughout the project, requiring specialized outside expertise and multiple design iterations. We have now sufficiently tested the critical microfluidic and assay elements of the current disk design and are focused on fabrication of the production mold in the first quarter of 2026, with first article moldings expected in April. Completing the production tooling is the last enabling step before beta testing can commence. We have developed reader hardware, firmware, drug assays, and reagent handling in parallel, and these are substantially complete.

Remaining tasks on the path to commercialization include collection device completion, full validation, manufacturing setup, and related ancillary tasks, and we do not anticipate that further technical breakthroughs will be required. Our initial product is planned to enable detection of delta-9-THC from oral fluid, followed by a multi-drug panel disk. We expect subsequent releases to expand to additional drug panels and to samples collected from blood and breath, as well as other applications of the platform. We have managed R&D spending to align with cash generated by our core business, and we will continue to seek financing on terms that do not overburden operations or excessively dilute shareholders.

"Lifeloc has made significant progress towards the SpinDetect analyzer launch. The commitment to the production mold for the disk marks a key milestone in the development of the SpinDetect analyzer," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "While the whole project has taken more time and resources than we planned, the impact of putting an effective drug detection device into the hands of law enforcement and commercial safety officers is going to be worth all the effort and investment."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, our ability to fund operations and product development, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, development and commercialization timelines, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix and Easycal are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDetect is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Amy Evans
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
http://www.lifeloc.com
(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Balance Sheets

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$

746,001

$

1,243,746

Accounts receivable, net

772,380

732,541

Inventories, net

2,633,614

2,996,397

Federal and state income taxes receivable

55,981

80,560

Prepaid expenses and other

60,825

40,045

Total current assets

4,268,801

5,093,289

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:

Land

317,932

317,932

Building

1,928,795

1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448

569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

1,366,539

1,349,839

Training courses

-

432,375

Office equipment, software and space modifications

197,686

254,333

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

225,173

226,356

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

1,213,195

787,664

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service

19,595

128,007

Less accumulated depreciation

(3,538,455

)

(3,613,452

)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

2,299,908

2,381,297

OTHER ASSETS:

Patents, net

71,039

78,723

Deposits and other

46,820

12,261

Deferred income taxes

-

1,159,199

Total other assets

117,859

1,250,183

Total assets

$

6,686,568

$

8,724,769

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

301,627

$

251,627

Term loan payable, current portion

54,850

53,195

Subordinated debentures payable, current portion

33,371

-

Customer and tenant deposits

25,694

43,814

Accrued expenses

321,112

293,981

Deferred revenue, current portion

53,716

54,458

Product warranty reserve

46,500

46,500

Total current liabilities

836,870

743,575

TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and

debt issuance costs

1,058,426

1,119,152

SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and

debt issuance costs

681,343

630,000

DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

6,151

6,165

Total liabilities

2,582,790

2,498,892

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616

shares outstanding (2,664,116 outstanding at December 31, 2024)

5,934,314

5,586,014

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(1,830,536

)

639,863

Total stockholders' equity

4,103,778

6,225,877

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,686,568

$

8,724,769

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Statements of (Loss)

Years Ended December 31,

REVENUES:

2025

2024

Product sales

$

8,958,672

$

8,470,985

Royalties

51,634

34,382

Rental income

16,632

32,778

Total

9,026,938

8,538,145

COST OF SALES

5,384,893

5,092,046

GROSS PROFIT

3,642,045

3,446,099

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Research, development, and sustaining engineering

2,152,843

2,242,869

Sales and marketing

1,331,062

1,358,211

General and administrative

1,388,160

1,253,236

Total

4,872,065

4,854,316

OPERATING (LOSS)

(1,230,020

)

(1,408,217

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest income

38,010

42,867

Interest expense

(119,190

)

(40,145

)

Total

(81,180

)

2,722

NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

(1,311,200

)

(1,405,495

)

BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR VALUATION ALLOWANCE) FEDERAL AND

STATE INCOME TAXES

(1,159,199

)

352,547

NET (LOSS)

$

(2,470,399

)

$

(1,052,948

)

NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

(0.90

)

$

(0.41

)

NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

(0.90

)

$

(0.41

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,738,311

2,546,493

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,738,311

2,546,493

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
For The Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Common Stock Shares

Common Stock Amount

Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit)

Total

Balance, December 31, 2023

2,454,116

$

4,668,014

$

1,692,811

$

6,360,825

Issuance of common stock for cash,

net of issuance costs

210,000

798,000

-

798,000

Warrants issued with subordinated debenture

-

120,000

-

120,000

Net (loss)

-

-

(1,052,948

)

(1,052,948

)

Balance, December 31, 2024

2,664,116

$

5,586,014

$

639,863

$

6,225,877

Balance, December 31, 2024

2,664,116

$

5,586,014

$

639,863

$

6,225,877

Issuance of shares from option exercise

88,500

336,300

-

336,300

Warrants issued with subordinated debenture

-

12,000

-

12,000

Net (loss)

-

-

(2,470,399

)

(2,470,399

)

Balance, December 31, 2025

2,752,616

$

5,934,314

$

(1,830,536

)

$

4,103,778

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31,

CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2025

2024

Net (loss)

$

(2,470,399

)

$

(1,052,948

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash

(used in) operating activities-

Depreciation and amortization

443,454

294,039

Provision for doubtful accounts, net change

1,500

2,000

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

-

70,000

Deferred taxes, net change

1,159,199

(352,547

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

17,988

4,254

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-

Accounts receivable

(41,339

)

77,585

Inventories

362,783

(41,563

)

Federal and state income taxes receivable

24,579

(80,560

)

Prepaid expenses and other

(20,780

)

65,922

Deposits and other

(34,559

)

98,896

Accounts payable

50,000

(150,604

)

Income taxes payable

-

(44,952

)

Customer and tenant deposits

(18,120

)

(151,905

)

Accrued expenses

27,131

(35,330

)

Deferred revenue

(756

)

(29,978

)

Net cash (used in) operating

activities

(499,319

)

(1,327,691

)

CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

(462,793

)

(539,731

)

Purchases of research and development equipment, software and

space modifications not in service

108,412

(128,007

)

Patent filing cost

-

(21,708

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(354,381

)

(689,446

)

CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Principal payments made on term loan

(55,345

)

(53,738

)

Proceeds from issuance of 210,000 shares of common stock

at $3.80 per share

-

798,000

Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture

75,000

750,000

Proceeds from Issuance of shares from option exercise

336,300

-

Net cash provided from financing

activities

355,955

1,494,262

NET (DECREASE) IN CASH

(497,745

)

(522,875

)

CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,243,746

1,766,621

CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

746,001

$

1,243,746

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest

$

101,202

$

35,891

NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Warrants issued with subordinated debenture

$

12,000

$

120,000

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lifeloc-reports-2025-full-year-results-1152753

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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