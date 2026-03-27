Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports 2025 Full Year Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol testing devices, has announced financial results for the 2025 fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Financial Highlights

Lifeloc Technologies reported revenue growth of 6% to $9.027 million for 2025, compared to net revenue of $8.538 million for 2024. We realized a net loss of ($2.470) million, or ($0.90) per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2025 compared to a net loss of ($1.053) million, or ($0.41) per diluted share for 2024. This increased loss was primarily the result of the one-time (non-cash) charge for the increased valuation allowance for deferred taxes. Under applicable accounting rules, the Company was required to establish a reserve against its accumulated deferred tax assets - the tax benefit of its net operating losses - based on its recent loss history. The deferred tax valuation allowance was increased to $1.738 million in 2025 versus $187 thousand in 2024. This charge is non-cash and does not affect the Company's liquidity or operations. Without these changes to the valuation allowance for deferred taxes, the loss before taxes declined by $94 thousand to $1.311 million in 2025 versus $1.405 million 2024.

Total gross margin in 2025 remained about the same at 40.3% for 2025 versus 40.4% for 2024, with price increases and higher volume largely offsetting tariffs and general inflation.

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that are driving market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and has contributed to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

We believe our most significant long-term opportunity lies at the intersection of the global need for rapid, quantitative drug detection and our proven expertise in portable testing instrumentation. Our SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer - sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk" - is designed to address this need, enabling rapid, on-site, quantitative drug testing for use at roadside, in emergency rooms, forensic labs, and workplace testing sites. We have demonstrated the platform's ability to effectively detect delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines from oral fluid. We have validated our test results against liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LCMS) - the definitive laboratory standard - using real-world human saliva samples, confirming a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml. Disk design represented the primary technical challenge throughout the project, requiring specialized outside expertise and multiple design iterations. We have now sufficiently tested the critical microfluidic and assay elements of the current disk design and are focused on fabrication of the production mold in the first quarter of 2026, with first article moldings expected in April. Completing the production tooling is the last enabling step before beta testing can commence. We have developed reader hardware, firmware, drug assays, and reagent handling in parallel, and these are substantially complete.

Remaining tasks on the path to commercialization include collection device completion, full validation, manufacturing setup, and related ancillary tasks, and we do not anticipate that further technical breakthroughs will be required. Our initial product is planned to enable detection of delta-9-THC from oral fluid, followed by a multi-drug panel disk. We expect subsequent releases to expand to additional drug panels and to samples collected from blood and breath, as well as other applications of the platform. We have managed R&D spending to align with cash generated by our core business, and we will continue to seek financing on terms that do not overburden operations or excessively dilute shareholders.

"Lifeloc has made significant progress towards the SpinDetect analyzer launch. The commitment to the production mold for the disk marks a key milestone in the development of the SpinDetect analyzer," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "While the whole project has taken more time and resources than we planned, the impact of putting an effective drug detection device into the hands of law enforcement and commercial safety officers is going to be worth all the effort and investment."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, our ability to fund operations and product development, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, development and commercialization timelines, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix and Easycal are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDetect is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Balance Sheets

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS: December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 746,001 $ 1,243,746 Accounts receivable, net 772,380 732,541 Inventories, net 2,633,614 2,996,397 Federal and state income taxes receivable 55,981 80,560 Prepaid expenses and other 60,825 40,045 Total current assets 4,268,801 5,093,289 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 1,366,539 1,349,839 Training courses - 432,375 Office equipment, software and space modifications 197,686 254,333 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 225,173 226,356 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 1,213,195 787,664 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service 19,595 128,007 Less accumulated depreciation (3,538,455 ) (3,613,452 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 2,299,908 2,381,297 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 71,039 78,723 Deposits and other 46,820 12,261 Deferred income taxes - 1,159,199 Total other assets 117,859 1,250,183 Total assets $ 6,686,568 $ 8,724,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 301,627 $ 251,627 Term loan payable, current portion 54,850 53,195 Subordinated debentures payable, current portion 33,371 - Customer and tenant deposits 25,694 43,814 Accrued expenses 321,112 293,981 Deferred revenue, current portion 53,716 54,458 Product warranty reserve 46,500 46,500 Total current liabilities 836,870 743,575 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,058,426 1,119,152 SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 681,343 630,000 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 6,151 6,165 Total liabilities 2,582,790 2,498,892 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616 shares outstanding (2,664,116 outstanding at December 31, 2024) 5,934,314 5,586,014 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,830,536 ) 639,863 Total stockholders' equity 4,103,778 6,225,877 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,686,568 $ 8,724,769

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Statements of (Loss)

Years Ended December 31, REVENUES: 2025 2024 Product sales $ 8,958,672 $ 8,470,985 Royalties 51,634 34,382 Rental income 16,632 32,778 Total 9,026,938 8,538,145 COST OF SALES 5,384,893 5,092,046 GROSS PROFIT 3,642,045 3,446,099 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 2,152,843 2,242,869 Sales and marketing 1,331,062 1,358,211 General and administrative 1,388,160 1,253,236 Total 4,872,065 4,854,316 OPERATING (LOSS) (1,230,020 ) (1,408,217 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 38,010 42,867 Interest expense (119,190 ) (40,145 ) Total (81,180 ) 2,722 NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (1,311,200 ) (1,405,495 ) BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR VALUATION ALLOWANCE) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES (1,159,199 ) 352,547 NET (LOSS) $ (2,470,399 ) $ (1,052,948 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.90 ) $ (0.41 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.90 ) $ (0.41 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,738,311 2,546,493 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,738,311 2,546,493

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

For The Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) Total Balance, December 31, 2023 2,454,116 $ 4,668,014 $ 1,692,811 $ 6,360,825 Issuance of common stock for cash, net of issuance costs 210,000 798,000 - 798,000 Warrants issued with subordinated debenture - 120,000 - 120,000 Net (loss) - - (1,052,948 ) (1,052,948 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 2,664,116 $ 5,586,014 $ 639,863 $ 6,225,877 Balance, December 31, 2024 2,664,116 $ 5,586,014 $ 639,863 $ 6,225,877 Issuance of shares from option exercise 88,500 336,300 - 336,300 Warrants issued with subordinated debenture - 12,000 - 12,000 Net (loss) - - (2,470,399 ) (2,470,399 ) Balance, December 31, 2025 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (1,830,536 ) $ 4,103,778

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31, CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2025 2024 Net (loss) $ (2,470,399 ) $ (1,052,948 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 443,454 294,039 Provision for doubtful accounts, net change 1,500 2,000 Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change - 70,000 Deferred taxes, net change 1,159,199 (352,547 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 17,988 4,254 Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable (41,339 ) 77,585 Inventories 362,783 (41,563 ) Federal and state income taxes receivable 24,579 (80,560 ) Prepaid expenses and other (20,780 ) 65,922 Deposits and other (34,559 ) 98,896 Accounts payable 50,000 (150,604 ) Income taxes payable - (44,952 ) Customer and tenant deposits (18,120 ) (151,905 ) Accrued expenses 27,131 (35,330 ) Deferred revenue (756 ) (29,978 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities (499,319 ) (1,327,691 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (462,793 ) (539,731 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service 108,412 (128,007 ) Patent filing cost - (21,708 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (354,381 ) (689,446 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (55,345 ) (53,738 ) Proceeds from issuance of 210,000 shares of common stock at $3.80 per share - 798,000 Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture 75,000 750,000 Proceeds from Issuance of shares from option exercise 336,300 - Net cash provided from financing activities 355,955 1,494,262 NET (DECREASE) IN CASH (497,745 ) (522,875 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,243,746 1,766,621 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 746,001 $ 1,243,746 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 101,202 $ 35,891 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Warrants issued with subordinated debenture $ 12,000 $ 120,000

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

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