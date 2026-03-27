Significant Selection of Ancient Art & Jewellery Is For Offer At Apollo Art Auctions

LONDON, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The two-day series of sales begins with Fine Ancient Jewellery & Beads, opening with the first hammer strike on 11 April at 1 PM BST. This is followed by Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities on 12 April at 1 PM BST.

Apollo's sales present a wide range of ancient art and jewellery spanning cultures across the ancient world, including Roman, Egyptian, and Near Eastern civilisations. The pieces date from the 3rd millennium BC to the 18th century AD. All items are vetted by a team of experts and are accompanied by an authenticity confirmation certificate, with selected lots also including a historical report outlining their significance. The auction also includes items from important private collections, as well as pieces published in The Gold of the Pharaohs by Eberhard Thiem and Hans Wolfgang Müller.

The Prince Collection is highly regarded for its royal association, conferring distinguished provenance upon selected lots. It is recognised as one of the largest and most significant collections of antiquities ever to appear on the market.

Antiquities grew in popularity during what is often referred to as the Age of Discovery and Enlightenment in the 18th century, when early archaeological explorations captured the European imagination. Collecting and displaying antiquities became a symbol of wealth, education, and status.

Organisations such as the Egypt Exploration Fund (founded in 1882) were established to support excavations and research in Egypt, further fuelling fascination with the ancient world. Pieces associated with early collectors and institutions are now appearing on the market, offering collectors the opportunity to acquire historically significant works.





Lot 7 features a striking Egyptian high-karat gold bracelet formed of conjoined serpents and set with garnets. Serpent imagery held strong symbolic meaning in ancient Egypt, often associated with protection, royalty, and divine power, particularly through the uraeus (the rearing cobra). Cleopatra VII is popularly linked with snake symbolism and the association reflects broader Ptolemaic royal iconography. The enduring symbolism of serpents continued into later royal jewellery traditions.





Lot 29 presents a finely crafted mythological ring depicting a centaur. The centaur originates in ancient Greek mythology, although composite creatures do appear in earlier Near Eastern art. In Greek tradition, centaurs were often depicted as wild beings embodying the untamed aspects of nature. The figure is thought to represent Nessus, the centaur associated with the death of Heracles (Hercules), whose story became one of the most enduring myths of the ancient world.





Day 2 offers an exceptional selection of ancient art. Among the highlights is Lot 511, a complete Egyptian male sarcophagus dating to the Late Period to Ptolemaic Period. This impressive example features painted decoration and hieroglyphic inscriptions, which have been translated by Simone Musso, an Egyptology expert. The coffin is carved from a single piece of sycamore fig wood and demonstrates a high level of craftsmanship.





Also featured is Lot 579, a large Ancient Greek Illyrian bronze helmet. This remarkable piece was hammered from a single sheet of bronze and produced in a Greek workshop. Helmets of this type were widely distributed across regions including Olympia, Athens, Macedonia, and beyond. They were used by Greek warriors as well as adopted by neighbouring cultures such as the Illyrians. Designed for both protection and visibility in battle, such helmets were often reused and repurposed over time.

Bidding is available in person at the showroom at 63-64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW, as well as online via Apollo's auction platform, Invaluable, LiveAuctioneers, and The Saleroom.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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For more information on the upcoming sale and enquiries please contact enquiries@apolloauctions.com or call +44 (0) 7424 994167 or visit our website https://www.apolloauctions.com.