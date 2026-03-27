Tidal Wave Auto Spa Steps Up to the Plate for Year Three with the Atlanta Braves

Partnership Highlights Include Official Car Wash Designation, Special Membership Promotions, Exclusive Giveaways, Community Initiatives, and More

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa is the official car wash of the Atlanta Braves and is proud to enter its third year of partnership with the storied organization. This partnership builds upon the success of their 2024 and 2025 collaboration, bringing Tidal Wave's exceptional car wash experience to Braves fans with special membership promotions, exclusive giveaways, community initiatives, and more.

The company will also continue to sponsor the fourth inning of every Braves game all season long, offering an exclusive Clean Inning Car Wash Celebration Day promotion at participating Tidal Wave locations across Braves country the day after any game that the Braves pitch a scoreless fourth inning. On Clean Inning Car Wash Celebration Days, new members get half off the first month of any unlimited wash plan.

In addition to the Clean Inning Car Wash Celebration, Tidal Wave Clean Club members in Braves territory are eligible to enter to win the Brave-for-a-Day Giveaway . Ten randomly selected winners and a guest of their choice will head to Truist Park in August, where they will receive hitting, pitching, and fielding instruction with Braves alumni, a custom Braves jersey and swag bag, a private tour of Truist Park, and a meet and greet luncheon with Braves alumni.

Beyond the ballpark, Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to team up with 680 The Fan on various community initiatives, including equipment drives for Little League Baseball gear at local Atlanta-area ballparks happening now through April.

"We are excited to kick off our third season partnering with the Atlanta Braves," said Tidal Wave CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock. "It is an honor to be the official car wash of one of the most beloved sports teams in the major leagues, and we have enjoyed sharing the Tidal Wave car wash experience with the dedicated fan base across Braves country. Our team is looking forward to another great season together."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in Thomaston, GA and is currently the fifth-largest and one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the nation. The company prides itself on providing the ultimate express car wash experience with industry-leading wash technology, clean and attractive locations, and the friendliest customer service at each of its 314 locations .

For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa and its partnership with the Atlanta Braves, including participating locations, Clean Inning Car Wash Celebration Days, and the Brave-for-a-Day Giveaway, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/braves .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 314 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-steps-up-to-the-plate-for-year-three-with-the-atlanta-braves-1152789