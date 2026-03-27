Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Shellron Capital Ltd. (TSXV: SHLL.P) ("Shellron"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), announces that following a resumption review and the termination of the Company's previously announced transaction with SPX Management Ltd. ("SPX") (see press release dated January 28, 2026), the common shares of the Company will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") shortly.

Additionally, the Company advises that while its amending agreement dated November 25, 2025 (see press release dated November 27, 2025) contemplated a payment by SPX of a further non-refundable deposit of $25,000 on or before January 6, 2026, this deposit was not paid and remains unpaid, which was a factor in the Company's determination to terminate the transaction. The Company anticipates that the deposit is uncollectable. There are no residual obligations or guarantees to or from the Company in connection with the transaction.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Shellron. In making the forward-looking statements, Shellron has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Shellron's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Shellron does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Shellron Capital Ltd.