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WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
Tradegate
27.03.26 | 14:39
38,320 Euro
-2,77 % -1,090
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,54038,79022:24
38,36038,58019:07
PR Newswire
27.03.2026 22:06 Uhr
92 Leser
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Globant to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2026

LUXEMBOURG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) (the "Company"), a digitally native technology services company focused on creating digital journeys, announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "General Meeting") is to be held on April 28, 2026. The General Meeting will be held at the registered office of the Company at 37A, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1 855, Luxembourg. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meeting, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meeting are available at the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com.

About the Company

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers demand. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,700 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arturo Langa Pons, Globant

investors@globant.com

+52 55 3036 3618

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

pr@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globant-to-hold-its-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-on-april-28-2026-302727508.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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