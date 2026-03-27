Providence, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - DAP, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, will exhibit at JLC LIVE 2026 in Providence, Rhode Island, where attendees can explore new product innovations, see live demonstrations, and connect directly with DAP experts about solutions designed to meet the demands of residential and commercial jobsites.

JLC LIVE is one of the leading trade events for the residential construction industry, bringing together remodelers, home builders, contractors, and other tradespeople for live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations, and classroom-style conference sessions. At this year's show, DAP will invite attendees to get hands-on with its latest high-performance solutions, have practical conversations with the team, and see how key products perform in real-world applications.

"JLC LIVE is an important opportunity for us to connect directly with contractors, remodelers, and builders and show how DAP is continuing to innovate in the categories that matter most on the jobsite," said Jason Wirth, vice president of product management at DAP. "We're bringing a strong mix of new solutions and live product demonstrations to Providence, and we're looking forward to having practical conversations about performance, application, and the real-world challenges pros are working to solve every day."

At booth U309, DAP will showcase a focused lineup of featured products across caulks and sealants, adhesives, foam and insulation, and patch and repair, including DYNAFLEX ULTIMATE, KWIK SEAL Color Change, WELDWOOD 2in1 Wood Glue & Filler, and Fast Dry DRYDEX Spackling, along with foam innovations such as Black Insulating Foam with Wide-Spray Applicator and Gaps & Cracks Foam. Collectively, these innovations reflect DAP's commitment to jobsite-driven product development and will give attendees an opportunity to see what is new across the company's core categories, with solutions designed to support performance, ease of use, and dependable results.

In addition to the booth experience, attendees will be able to visit the DAP demo space adjacent to the company's exhibit, where Steve Padgett, an event marketing specialist and product knowledge trainer at DAP, will lead live demonstrations and application-focused conversations. His demo area will give visitors another opportunity to see DAP products in action, ask questions, and pick up practical tips from the pros.

"What makes a trade show like JLC valuable is that people can see how a product performs up close, ask questions based on the kind of work they do, and judge the results for themselves," said Padgett. "The best conversations happen when someone can see the product in action and walk away with a better understanding of how it can help them work more confidently and efficiently on the job."

JLC LIVE 2026 will take place March 26-28 in Providence, Rhode Island, with exhibits open March 27-28 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. DAP will exhibit at booth U309 upstairs. DAP's team will be available throughout the show to speak with media, customers, and industry professionals about the company's latest product innovations, category expertise, and hands-on demonstrations.

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About DAP Global Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For 160 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers, and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.



For more information about DAP products and applications, visit dap.com.

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Source: DAP Global Inc.