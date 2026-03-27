Usha Resources Ltd.: Usha Resources Completes Extended Induced Polarization Survey at the Southern Arm Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("Usha", "USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF)(FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce the completion of a significant extension to its 2024 ground IP survey (See News Release, December 24, 2024) aiming to evaluate the potential of the three geophysical high potential zones, identified by the initial IP survey, and also enhancing target definition and focusing exploration efforts on identifying potential sulphide-associated mineralization at its Southern Arm polymetallic VMS property ("Southern Arm" or the "Property") in the metal-rich northwest Abitibi sub province of mining-friendly Quebec province.

Fig-1: Conducted IP Surveys in 2024 and 2025 along with Identified Polarized Anomalies in Southern Arm Property

IP Survey Parameters and Location

This 2025 IP survey represents a southeastern extension of the successful 2024 program, designed to cover the full extent of the central NW-SE potential strike including Bapst fault, zinc zone, and southeast target areas to refine drill targets (Fig. 1).

The extended Induced Polarization (IP) survey was successfully completed, encompassing 40.33 line-kilometers at a 200-meter line spacing across the three primary target areas. These data were integrated with the 2024 survey results to provide comprehensive geophysical coverage totaling 9.7 square kilometers.

The survey grid is established using two main baselines (BL 0 and 375N) intersected by three tie lines oriented at N128/N308. This framework supports 20 exploration profiles oriented at N38/N218, spaced at 200 metre intervals, with lengths ranging from 1.5 to 2.74 km, providing consistent coverage across the surveyed area.

The IP database was georeferenced to the UTM17N NAD83-CSRS coordinate system using positional data collected with Garmin 60/76CSx handheld receivers.

IP survey Results

The complete merged dataset outlined nine polarizable trends (Table 1).

Table 1: Description of the IP Anomalies in Southern Arm Property

All identified targets were ranked and prioritized for further investigation to determine diamond drilling potential with six key targets designed as high-priority (1st to 3rd) for immediate follow-up work.

Primary targets for advanced exploration (IPSA-2, IPSA-8) are high-priority, structurally controlled anomalies, directly associated with the Bapst fault. Secondary targets (IPSA-1, 4, 5, 6) are located in the zinc zone and southeastern area, representing subordinate, lower-contrast induced polarization (IP) anomalies requiring follow-up. (Fig. 2).

Fig-2: IP Axes overlaid onto the Ground Model of Apparent Resistivity at 75 m of Vertical Depth at Southern Arm Property

High-priority IPSA-2 and IPSA-8 targets at Bapst West and Bapst East are structurally controlled by the Bapst fault deformation zone, a 7.3-kilometre prospective strike length, in which this regional structure as indicated by the deformation zone, suggests a significant opportunity and high potential for concentrated mineralization. The Bapst fault acts as a significant regional structure, hosting multiple peripheral mineralized zones with high-grade, promising potential outside the current property boundaries, highlighted by historical assay results including 5.6 g/t Ag over 1.4 metres and 1.9 g/t Au over 2.5 metres. The linear conductive targets adjacent to the Bapst fault are interpreted as exhalative horizons containing significant sulphide-graphite mineralization, which host mentioned historical Au and Ag concentrations along the northwest and southeast trends beyond but close to the property boundaries(Fig. 3).

The second and third ranked priority target zones IPSA-1, IPSA-4, IPSA-5 and IPSA-6, located in Zinc zone and southeast target area along the poorly contrasted polarizable anomalies locally correlated with a local resistivity fluctuations (slight increase/decrease) suggesting locally disseminated sulfide mineralization hypothetically remobilized from the Bapst fault along the inferred secondary southern structural setting formed by the major Bapst deformation zone. The historical drilling along the southern inferred structural corridor encountered encouraging zinc anomalism, with selective intercepts yielding up to 0.4% Zn over 1.5-meter intervals, highlighting the potential for focused base-metal mineralization along this structurally controlled horizon. (Fig. 3).

Fig-3: IP Survey Polarized Anomaly Targets Ranked in 5 Priorities in Southern Arm Property

The IPSA-3, IPSA-7 and IPSA-9 targets correlated with poorly contrasted geophysical anomalies and strong resistivity evidence have been ranked as forth and fifth priority targets. While the IPRS-3 and IPRS-7 targets may represent hypothetical derivative branches of the Bapst fault, historical drilling at the vicinity of IPSA-9 target in Southeast, returned low-grade results (up to 0.05% Zn over 1.2m), suggesting limited economic significance in that area. (Fig. 3).

About the property

The Southern Arm property consists of 76 contiguous mining claims covering 4218 hectares, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. This property contains many geologic features consistent with VMS mineralizing systems. It hosts an approximately 7.3-kilometre conductive copper-gold trend along the regional-scale Bapst fault. The bedrock geology of the Property is dominated by the volcanic rocks of the Brouillan-Fenelon group, which hosts the nearby Selbaie mine (~17 km SW), which produced 56.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.9% copper (Cu), 1.9% zinc (Zn), 0.6 g/t gold (Au), 38 g/t silver (Ag)1 and Abitibi's B26 deposit (~16 km SW) which hosts an indicated resource of Indicated 13.0 Mt at 2.1% CuEq and 12.3 Mt Inferred at 2.2% CuEq2.

Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Property.

Fig-4: Regional Geology and Significant Mines and Deposits Neighboring Southern Arm Property

In the northwest Abitibi subprovince, mineral occurrences are associated with felsic volcanic rocks and regional scale synvolcanic faults (Fig. 4). The synvolcanic Bapst Fault (Faure, 2011) transects the Southern Arm property, and within this area, the sparse historic drill logs record felsic volcanic stratigraphy, alteration assemblages and widespread metal anomalies that are prospective for polymetallic VMS formation, within a similar geologic setting as the neighbouring historic Selbaie mine (Fig. 4).

Qualified person

Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., géo (EGBC#62313, OGQ#10876), an independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes Southern Arm, a copper-gold VMS project in Quebec, Jackpot Lake, a lithium brine project in Nevada and White Willow, a lithium pegmatite project in Ontario that is the flagship among its growing portfolio of hard-rock lithium assets. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

Deepak Varshney, CEO and Director

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email info@usharesources.com or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

References:

Mario Mansson, February 17, 2016, News Release, Midland Exploration Inc. Yann Camus P.Eng. of SGS Canada Inc., February 05, 2026, News Release, Abitibi Metals Corp.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/usha-resources-completes-extended-induced-polarization-survey-at-the-southern-arm-1152770