Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Kudan One in Toronto offers exclusive one-on-one private martial arts training with Master Jerry, an 8th Dan Black Belt with over 45 years of experience.

Master Jerry, 8th Dan Black Belt and founder of Kudan One, brings over 45 years of martial arts expertise to students in Toronto.

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These private sessions offer students an unparalleled opportunity to develop their skills in Tae Kwon Do, Hapkido, Kickboxing, and Escrima under the expert guidance of a world-class instructor. Each session is customized to the student's skill level, focusing on proper technique, discipline, speed, power, and self-defence.

"Martial arts is about more than just physical fitness-it's about confidence, control, and personal growth," said Master Jerry. "With one-on-one training, students can progress faster, receive personalized feedback, and fully immerse themselves in mastering techniques safely and effectively."

Kudan One's private sessions are available for all ages and experience levels, from beginners to advanced practitioners. Whether the goal is self-defence, physical conditioning, or competitive skill development, these sessions provide a focused, supportive, and results-driven environment.

About Kudan One

Located in Toronto, Kudan One has been teaching martial arts for decades with a focus on discipline, respect, and personal growth. Led by Master Jerry, the school offers classes in Tae Kwon Do, Hapkido, Kickboxing, and Escrima for students of all ages and skill levels.

For more information or to schedule a private session, visit www.kudanone.com

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Source: Jeff Social Marketing