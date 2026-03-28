Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Antanas Guoga announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing: (i) the acquisition of an aggregate of 2,300,726 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Sol Strategies Inc. (the "Company"), at a deemed issuance price of CAD$2.41 per Common Share, pursuant to a debt settlement and termination agreement (the "Debt Settlement and Termination Agreement") dated December 31, 2025 between the Company and Antanas Guoga (the "Debt Settlement"); and (ii) between March 5, 2026 and March 27, 2026, Mr. Guoga disposed of an aggregate of 725,581 Common Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Disposition").

Prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement, Mr. Guoga beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 3,844,634 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.89% of the issuance and outstanding on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. On completion of the Debt Settlement, Mr. Guoga beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 6,145,360 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.85% of the issuance and outstanding on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. On completion of the Disposition, Mr. Guoga beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 5,419,778 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.31% of the issuance and outstanding on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

Mr. Guoga intends to review its investment in the Company on a continuing basis and depending upon various factors, including without limitation, any discussion between Mr. Guoga, the Company and/or the Company's Board of Directors and its advisors regarding, among other things, the Company's financial position and strategic direction, overall market conditions, the composition of the Company's Board of Directors and management team, other investment opportunities available to Mr. Guoga, and the availability of securities of the Company at prices that would make the purchase or sale of such securities desirable, Mr. Guoga may (i) increase or decrease its position in the Company through, among other things, the purchase or sale of securities of the Company, including through transactions involving the Common Shares and/or other equity, debt, notes, other securities, or derivative or other instruments that are based upon or relate to the value of securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, (ii) enter into transactions that increase or hedge its economic exposure to the Common Shares without affecting its beneficial ownership of the Common Shares.

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Source: Antanas Guoga