San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Spin.AI is honored to announce that it has been recognized as a winner of five awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, at the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, presented during the RSAC Conference 2026.





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Spin.AI has been named a winner in the following five categories:

Market Innovator - Data Recovery

Market Leader - SaaS/Cloud Security

Visionary - Browser Security

Visionary - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

Visionary - Secure SaaS Backups

The awards were formally presented to the Spin.AI team during the week of the RSA Conference, March 23-26, 2026, in San Francisco.

"Being recognized across five distinct categories by Cyber Defense Magazine is a meaningful validation of the work our team has put into addressing real security challenges facing organizations in today's SaaS-driven environment," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO of Spin.AI. "These awards reflect the collective dedication of everyone at Spin.AI to building solutions that help organizations protect their data, maintain resilience, and stay ahead of evolving threats. We are grateful to CDM and to the judging panel for this recognition."

"Each of these award categories represents a domain where our customers face real and growing risk," said Davit Asatryan, VP of Product at Spin.AI. "Being recognized in areas such as DSPM, Browser Security, and Secure SaaS Backups reflects the breadth of what we are building and our commitment to delivering capabilities that address the full spectrum of SaaS security. It is encouraging to see the industry acknowledge this approach."

"Building secure, reliable, and scalable SaaS security solutions requires continuous investment and a relentless focus on quality," said Sergiy Balynksy, VP of Engineering at Spin.AI. "This recognition across multiple categories is a testament to the engineering culture we have cultivated at Spin.AI

- one that prioritizes both innovation and operational excellence. We remain focused on continuing to raise the bar for what organizations can expect from SaaS security technology."

"Spin.AI embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of Global InfoSec Award winners is available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Spin.AI

Spin.AI is an industry-recognized SaaS Security company serving organizations in the midmarket and enterprise space. With more than 1,500 customers worldwide, Spin.AI delivers a comprehensive platform designed to protect business-critical data across SaaS environments including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Slack, and 50+ more. Spin.AI's solutions span SaaS data backup and recovery, ransomware protection, data loss prevention, browser security, and data security posture management (DSPM), enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve compliance posture, and maintain operational resilience. Learn more at www.spin.ai.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Submissions are open to any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the information security space with a unique and compelling value proposition. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who evaluated submissions based on independent review of company-submitted materials including data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM maintains a flexible philosophy focused on identifying innovative solutions with new and unique technologies. CDM seeks innovative solutions in its pursuit of best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. Managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals, CDM's mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. CDM delivers electronic magazines monthly online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Visit www.cyberdefensetv.com and www.cyberdefenseradio.com for interviews with many of these winning company executives.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC