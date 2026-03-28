Bybit P2P Meets Bybit Pay: 8,000 USDT Prize Pool Exclusive for Kenya

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced new limited-time offer with 8,000 USDT in prizes to eligible users in Kenya. From now until April 24, 2026, Bybit P2P users and merchants stand to win a share from the prize pool while trying out Bybit Pay.

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