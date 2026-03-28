Delamere Health: Rehab clinic launches trauma-informed programme to tackle root causes of addiction

CHESTER, England, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delamere, the UK's only purpose-built rehab clinic, has this week launched a two-week extension to its core treatment programme in an industry-leading bid to tackle the root causes of addiction.

An optional extension for guests already enrolled in Delamere's 28-day Stop, Start, Grow treatment model, the Root phase has been expertly crafted by in-house clinicians to uncover the underlying drivers, providing guests with a detailed understanding of their own addiction and behavioural patterns.

"Our treatment model works brilliantly, but for some, healing needs to go deeper," said Martin Preston, Founder and CEO of Delamere, whose own journey through and beyond addiction inspired the creation of the luxury Cheshire clinic.

"That's why we created Root; a pioneering, immersive, advanced track for guests where precision meets possibility, scientifically designed to identify the root cause of addiction."

At the heart of Root is a neuroscience-based assessment, exclusively available to Root guests, designed to map how a person's brain responds to stress, reward and emotion.

"This process takes the guesswork out of treatment in a way that has never been done before," said Martin.

Following this comprehensive assessment, Root guests will receive a bespoke ANTS (Affective-Neural Triage Scale) report.

Martin said: "This doesn't diagnose or label our guests. Instead, it provides an invaluable snapshot of how strongly certain emotional and cognitive networks are firing; ancient systems that govern stress, motivation and survival, alongside the thinking and memory centres. This helps our clinical and recovery teams identify the most beneficial methods of individualised support, from behavioural activation and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) to trauma-focused therapy, dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) or mindfulness."

The Root assessment measures key affective circuits; seeking, rage, fear and panic, grief and loss. It also delves into key cognitive networks, exploring how these circuits and systems are interacting to shape emotional regulation, stress responses, memory processing and decision-making.

Through a partnership with The Farm Club, Delamere offers Root guests breathwork sessions and cold-water immersion therapy support their recovery journey.

Martin added: "Stop, Start, Grow, along with our aftercare programme Bloom, is a lovingly curated and meticulously executed approach to addiction treatment, one that has helped more than 1,000 Delamere guests to break free from, and thrive beyond addiction. We're proud of our unique and holistic approach to addiction treatment, working hand in hand with each guest who walks our path to develop the bespoke tools that will support lasting, meaningful change."

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