PMGC Holdings Inc.: NorthStrive Biosciences Signs Licensing Agreement Amendment with MOA Life Plus [KOSDAQ: 142760] for Dual Myostatin Assets Targeting Muscle Preservation in Combination with GLP-1 Treatments

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ELAB) ("PMGC," "we," or "our") wholly owned subsidiary, NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. ("Northstrive Biosciences"), announced today a third amendment ("Amendment") to its existing License Agreement with MOA Life Plus Co., Ltd., [KOSDAQ: 142760] a Korean biotechnology company ("MOA," and such existing agreement, as amended, "License Agreement") Northstrive Biosciences holds for EL-32 and EL-22.

The Amendment updates the timing and key development milestones for EL-32 and EL-22 human clinical development programs, aligning the schedule with the parties' research and development and regulatory expectations.

Northstrive Biosciences believes the Amendment reinforces the company's commitment to disciplined development planning and the continued progression of its human health portfolio.

About MOA Life Plus Co. Ltd. [KOSDAQ: 142760]

MOA Life Plus Co. Ltd.is a Korean biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutic and wellness technologies. MOA partners globally to advance scientific innovation across human and animal health applications.

About NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.

NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. NorthStrive's lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity's pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" and "future" or similar expressions such as "look forward" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact:

IR@pmgcholdings.com