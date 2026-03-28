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WKN: A3EHXQ | ISIN: CA59403F1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 8NQ
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 17:53
0,278 Euro
-5,44 % -0,016
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Aktienmarkt
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MIATA METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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MIATA METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2860,31010:49
0,2900,30227.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2026 01:24 Uhr
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Miata Metals Corp: Miata Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) ("Miata" or the "Company") wishes to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of an aggregate of 450,000 stock options ("Options") to certain employees and consultants of the Company, in accordance with Miata's Omnibus Incentive Equity Plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

The Options vest 50% at six months and 50% at twelve months and have a three-year term from the date of grant, at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share. All the foregoing Options are subject to the terms of the Omnibus Plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Options and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie
Director of Investor Relations
nikki@miatametals.com
+1778.488.9754

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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