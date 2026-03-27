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WKN: A0YDWM | ISIN: US01864U1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.03.26 | 20:40
10,410 US-Dollar
-0,76 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.03.2026 22:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2026 were $347,515,671 as compared with $350,811,480 on October 31, 2025, and $357,190,362 on January 31, 2025. On January 31, 2026, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.09 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


January 31, 2026

October 31, 2025

January 31, 2025

Total Net Assets

$347,515,671

$350,811,480

$357,190,362

NAV Per Share

$12.09

$12.20

$12.43

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026, total net investment income was $4,775,826 or $0.17 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $3,704,332 or $0.13 per share of common stock for the same period.


First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2026

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2025

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2025

Total Net Investment
Income

$4,775,826

$3,851,687

$3,560,640

Per Share

$0.17

$0.13

$0.12

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($3,704,332)

$28,025,102

($4,385,081)

Per Share

($0.13)

$0.97

($0.15)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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