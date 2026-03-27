Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026.
Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2026 were $347,515,671 as compared with $350,811,480 on October 31, 2025, and $357,190,362 on January 31, 2025. On January 31, 2026, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.09 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
January 31, 2026
October 31, 2025
January 31, 2025
Total Net Assets
$347,515,671
$350,811,480
$357,190,362
NAV Per Share
$12.09
$12.20
$12.43
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period November 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026, total net investment income was $4,775,826 or $0.17 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $3,704,332 or $0.13 per share of common stock for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2026
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2025
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2025
Total Net Investment
$4,775,826
$3,851,687
$3,560,640
Per Share
$0.17
$0.13
$0.12
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($3,704,332)
$28,025,102
($4,385,081)
Per Share
($0.13)
$0.97
($0.15)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.