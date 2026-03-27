PONTIAC, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UWMC today issued the following statement regarding its proposal to acquire TWO."The actions by TWO's management and board do not reflect the best interests of their shareholders. The same team that had to settle a $375 million lawsuit this past summer is at it again. TWO's decision appears to be driven more by ego, than by sound judgment. The deal for us was a strategy to acquire their servicing book, not their operations, as ultimately there are no operational efficiencies to gain - UWMs operations are best in class. Unlike TWO's business, which is effectively a melting ice cube, we are in growth mode and will continue to be the market leader for the wholesale channel in support of our broker clients and team members."About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale MortgageHeadquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"). UWM is the nation's largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for 11 consecutive years and is also the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.ContactsMEDIA CONTACTNicole Roberts, Team Leader, Communications and Media248-833-4287Nroberts1@uwm.com585 South Blvd E. Pontiac, Michigan 48341uwm.com

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