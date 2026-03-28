Rome, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2026) - Searchless.ai has launched as a new publication focused on exclusively covering the transition from traditional search engines to AI-powered discovery. Publishing five in-depth articles daily, the Journal provides data-driven intelligence for marketers, business operators, and technology professionals navigating a search landscape that is changing faster than any time in its 25-year history.

The publication's launch comes at a pivotal moment. Research shows 56% of Google desktop searches in Q4 2025 ended without the user clicking any result. Studies have found that click-through rates for the number-one organic position drop sharply when AI-generated answer panels appear. Meanwhile, leading AI assistants have surpassed hundreds of millions of weekly active users, establishing AI-powered discovery as a mainstream channel operating alongside, and increasingly instead of, traditional search.

Editorial Focus

Searchless.ai covers the emerging discipline of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and the broader shift from search-based to AI-mediated discovery. Daily coverage spans five editorial verticals:

News: Real-time coverage of AI engine updates, algorithm changes, and industry developments. Recent coverage includes advertising partnerships between AI platforms and brands, Google's March 2026 spam update targeting AI-generated content, and the pivot of AI assistants from instant checkout to broader product discovery.

Real-time coverage of AI engine updates, algorithm changes, and industry developments. Recent coverage includes advertising partnerships between AI platforms and brands, Google's March 2026 spam update targeting AI-generated content, and the pivot of AI assistants from instant checkout to broader product discovery. Analysis: Data-backed investigation of AI search trends, including research into the rapid surge in AI-assisted search traffic and its downstream effects on brand visibility and referral patterns.

Data-backed investigation of AI search trends, including research into the rapid surge in AI-assisted search traffic and its downstream effects on brand visibility and referral patterns. Tactical Guides: Implementation playbooks for GEO, including the publication's guides to robots.txt configuration for AI crawlers, e-commerce schema markup for AI shopping engines, and cross-platform GEO optimization.

Implementation playbooks for GEO, including the publication's guides to robots.txt configuration for AI crawlers, e-commerce schema markup for AI shopping engines, and cross-platform GEO optimization. Data & Research: Original research on AI citation patterns, zero-click trends, and visibility benchmarks across major AI discovery platforms.

Original research on AI citation patterns, zero-click trends, and visibility benchmarks across major AI discovery platforms. Industry Verticals: Sector-specific coverage of how AI discovery impacts e-commerce, travel, healthcare, legal, and SaaS.

Complementary AI Visibility Score Tool

Alongside the publication, Searchless.ai offers an AI Visibility Score tool at https://searchless.ai/audit. The tool queries five major AI discovery platforms simultaneously with brand-relevant prompts and produces a composite visibility score within 60 seconds.

The tool also performs a technical GEO audit covering AI crawler access configuration, llms.txt implementation, schema markup quality, content structure for AI extraction, and entity consistency. Businesses receive specific, actionable recommendations for improving their AI discoverability.

Why Now

The publication fills a clear gap in the marketing media landscape. While many established publications cover traditional SEO, few publications have focused primarily on the AI discovery channel, which is experiencing rapid growth as consumer habits shift away from keyword-based search.

"SEO publications cover how to rank on Google. We cover what happens when people stop using Google," said Alex RT, Editor-in-Chief of Searchless.ai. "The shift from search to AI discovery is the defining change in digital marketing this decade. It deserves dedicated, rigorous coverage."

Market Context

AI tools now account for 0.85% of all US desktop web activity, up from 0.15% in January 2024.

Industry analysts project organic search traffic could decline by as much as 25% by 2028 as AI-generated answers absorb click volume.

Research indicates that 79% of AI-generated citations come from top-10 search results, but 21% surface sources that never ranked on page one - creating new opportunities for brands to gain visibility.

The global SEO industry (valued at $100B+) is beginning a structural pivot toward AI visibility optimization.

About Searchless.ai

Searchless.ai is a daily intelligence publication covering the transition from traditional search to AI-powered discovery. Publishing original articles daily across news, analysis, tactical guides, data research, and industry verticals, the Journal provides in-depth coverage of Generative Engine Optimization and the AI discovery economy. Readers can check their brand's AI visibility free at https://searchless.ai/audit.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290157

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency