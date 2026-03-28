New to The Street Broadcasts Show #740 on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST Featuring Medicus, Acme Markets- Canton Foundation, Alpha Ton Capital, and Virtuix Holdings

The show also broadcasts across MENA and Latin America as sponsored programming.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the fastest-growing financial media platforms in the United States, today announced the nationwide broadcast of Show #740, airing on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST as sponsored programming. The episode features a dynamic lineup of companies and organizations, including Medicus (MDCX), Acme Markets, Canton Foundation, Alpha Ton Capital (ATON), and Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX).

The broadcast highlights New to The Street's continued momentum as a dominant force in integrated financial media, combining long-form television, national commercial distribution, earned media, and high-impact outdoor advertising.

Show #740 delivers executive interviews and strategic insights from leadership teams across multiple sectors, providing investors with direct visibility into company growth strategies, innovation pipelines, and market positioning.

The episode is supported by a coordinated national commercial campaign featuring DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT), Medicus (MDCX), Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS), NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP), PetVivo Holdings (OTC:PETV), Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR), and TT Group-further extending reach across Bloomberg Television's national audience.

With a combined digital audience now exceeding 4.6 million subscribers, New to The Street continues to scale its distribution footprint across YouTube, social platforms, and syndicated media channels.

"We've built a platform that gives companies institutional-level exposure across every major media channel," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "From national television to digital amplification and outdoor dominance, we are delivering measurable visibility and long-term brand equity for our clients at scale."

Stephen Simon, Co-Founder and President, added:

"We continue to identify and align with undervalued companies that recognize the power of our platform and prefer to utilize equity as part of their media strategy. As we close out our strongest quarter to date-reaching eight figures in total sales-it validates both the demand for our model and the long-term value we're creating for our partners."

Forward Programming & Filming Pipeline

New to The Street confirmed that filming has been completed this week for a new slate of high-growth companies, with broadcasts scheduled for next weekend across Bloomberg and Fox Business as sponsored programming.

The upcoming features include:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TRN)

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC)

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

HPB Battery (private / international markets)

These interviews were filmed on-site with executive leadership and are part of New to The Street's structured multi-platform rollout.

Expanded Digital Distribution

Through its strategic partnership with the NewsOut platform, New to The Street significantly expands its digital reach beyond traditional broadcast.

The combined distribution power of New to The Street TV's YouTube channel https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=83eIihMzprbgXKEd and NewsOut delivers a total audience exceeding 5.1 million subscribers, providing clients with amplified visibility across long-form interviews, commercial content, and ongoing digital syndication.

This integrated ecosystem ensures that each broadcast extends far beyond television, creating sustained engagement across both retail and institutional investor audiences.

New to The Street's proprietary media model integrates sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business with earned media placements across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates, alongside dominant billboard placements throughout Times Square and the New York City Financial District.

All segments from Show #740 and the upcoming broadcasts will be amplified across New to The Street's digital channels, extending the lifecycle of each feature and maximizing audience engagement globally.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier financial media platform broadcasting sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. The company delivers long-form executive interviews, national TV commercial campaigns, earned media placements, and iconic outdoor advertising. Through its partnership with NewsOut https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=PXpxm3bVBv1Pt7N3, the platform now reaches over 5.1 million subscribers across its combined digital network, offering one of the most powerful multi-channel distribution systems in financial media.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-broadcasts-show-%23740-on-bloomberg-television-at-6-30-pm-est-1152858