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WKN: A0MVLL | ISIN: HK0656038673 | Ticker-Symbol: FNI
Stuttgart
27.03.26 | 18:33
0,442 Euro
+5,64 % +0,024
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Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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0,4180,45728.03.
0,4210,44027.03.
PR Newswire
29.03.2026 09:18 Uhr
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Fosun Health: Foshan Launches First Provincial-Level International Medical Pilot

The ceremony brought together government officials, medical experts, global insurance representatives and international guests. FIMC was officially unveiled, with strategic agreements signed alongside an International Medical Development Roundtable Forum.

Guangchang Guo, Chairman of Fosun International, stated: "Fosun's international medical strategy integrates China's medical capabilities with global resources, allowing GBA residents to access world-class healthcare at home while attracting patients from around the world."

The hospital has been developing international medical services since establishing an International Health Care Unit in 2019, upgraded in 2024. Over the past three years, it has served nearly 24,000 overseas patients from 124 countries and regions, with nearly 10,000 visits from Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan region and foreign patients in 2025.

Spanning 20,000 square meters with 100 beds, FIMC integrates outpatient, inpatient, examination and rehabilitation services. It pioneers a "General Practice + Specialist" model, offering personalized healthcare solutions. The center also provides an end-to-end service including medical visa support, multilingual support, direct insurance settlement, cross-border remote follow-ups and global referral services. It features a multilingual team, bilingual medical records, prayer rooms, and customized catering to meet diverse cultural needs.

FIMC has established direct settlement partnerships with over 50 insurers worldwide, and has directly linked with Fosun Health Group overseas offices in Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Central Asia.

Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital is a Grade A tertiary general hospital, ranking first in China's Top 100 Private Single Hospitals for eight consecutive years and holding two JCI certifications. It operates five national-level treatment centers and 27 key specialties. As a designated hospital for the Hong Kong and Macau Drug and Device Access Policy, it has approved 52 international innovative drugs and devices, serving over 1,600 patients. The hospital is equipped with the sixth-generation CyberKnife (one of only four in South China) and the Da Vinci Surgical System.

As a provincial international medical pilot, FIMC aims to build a replicable model for international healthcare services, rooted in Foshan, radiating across the GBA, and connecting global networks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944954/WechatIMG6.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foshan-launches-first-provincial-level-international-medical-pilot-302727980.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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