Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 29.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Rohstoff-Hebel: Chinas Export-Stopp schockt den Westen - Ist diese Aktie die Antwort auf den Notstand?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.03.2026 17:06 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pie Medical Imaging (PMI): FAST III trial demonstrates non-inferiority of CAAS vFFR to invasive wire-based FFR

  • FAST III was initiated five years ago to evaluate whether revascularization guided by angiography-based FFR using CAAS vFFR (vessel Fractional Flow Reserve) delivers therapeutic outcomes comparable to those achieved with pressure wire-based FFR.
  • Positive non-inferior result validates angiography-based vFFR as a safe and effective alternative for guiding revascularization
  • Paves the way for reimbursement of less invasive testing for patients with intermediate coronary stenoses
  • FAST III is a study sponsored by the European Cardiovascular Research Institute, supported by research grants from industry partners Siemens Healthineers and Pie Medical Imaging.

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Medical Imaging, a global leader in cardiac imaging analysis Solutions announces the result of the FAST III trial, presented during the Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the Congress of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2026 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The trial confirms non-inferiority of revascularization guided by CAAS vFFR to revascularization guided by pressure wire-based FFR.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943619/FAST_III_PR_Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438117/PMI_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fast-iii-trial-demonstrates-non-inferiority-of-caas-vffr-to-invasive-wire-based-ffr-302727552.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.