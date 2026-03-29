Pie Medical Imaging (PMI): FAST III trial demonstrates non-inferiority of CAAS vFFR to invasive wire-based FFR

FAST III was initiated five years ago to evaluate whether revascularization guided by angiography-based FFR using CAAS vFFR (vessel Fractional Flow Reserve) delivers therapeutic outcomes comparable to those achieved with pressure wire-based FFR.

Positive non-inferior result validates angiography-based vFFR as a safe and effective alternative for guiding revascularization

Paves the way for reimbursement of less invasive testing for patients with intermediate coronary stenoses

FAST III is a study sponsored by the European Cardiovascular Research Institute, supported by research grants from industry partners Siemens Healthineers and Pie Medical Imaging.

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Medical Imaging, a global leader in cardiac imaging analysis Solutions announces the result of the FAST III trial, presented during the Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the Congress of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2026 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The trial confirms non-inferiority of revascularization guided by CAAS vFFR to revascularization guided by pressure wire-based FFR.

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